Hip-Hop Education Center Celebrates Women in Hip-Hop in collaboration with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts



Hip-Hop Education Center Celebrates Women in Hip-Hop in collaboration with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Maysles Documentary Center, and the Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archive in SCUA, University of Massachusetts Amherst

The Hip-Hop Education Center proudly presents Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium II: "Culture Carriers – A Global Movement, Defined by U.N.I.T.Y.", the second installment in a groundbreaking three-part series celebrating the pivotal contributions of women in Hip-Hop.

“This year’s symposium is more than a tribute to the legacy of women in Hip-Hop—it’s a call to action and a commitment to shaping the future. As we expand our archives and forge new partnerships, we are reclaiming our narratives, cementing our legacies, and ensuring that the next generation inherits a history that fully reflects the depth, impact, and innovation of women in Hip-Hop.” — Martha Diaz, Founder of the Hip-Hop Education Center

This year’s symposium expands into a full weekend of powerful TED Talk-style presentations, film screenings, an exhibition, and artistic activations, all honoring the trailblazing women who have shaped Hip-Hop’s legacy and are creating new spaces for future generations. The program will also include a special announcement about the Lisa Cortés Archiving Fellowship and an exciting partnership with the Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archive to ensure the preservation of the Fresh, Bold & So Def Women in Hip-Hop Collection.

“Women in Hip-Hop have not been afforded the respect and recognition they so honestly deserve. The #FreshBoldSoDef initiative through the Hip-Hop Education Center, for over a decade, has been documenting women’s significant contributions to Hip-Hop music, dance, art, performance, and the overall culture of Hip-Hop–now, without question, a global phenomenon. I am privileged to have been a part of the journey, and to house the FBSD collection in the Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archive at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Our mission is to make Black women (and women of color) ‘visible and heard’.” —Dr. Irma McClaurin, Founder of the Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archives in SCUA, University of Massachusetts Amherst

"I am honored to support the archival work of the Fresh, Bold & So Def (FBSD) Women in Hip-Hop Collection. As a woman deeply rooted in the music industry and Hip-Hop culture, I believe it is essential to preserve the stories, voices, and artifacts of female Hip-Hop artists. Their contributions—often overlooked—are integral to the genre’s evolution. Archiving their work is not just about honoring the past; it is about recognizing the pivotal role women have played in Hip-Hop’s foundation. Archives connect us to history, fostering a deeper understanding of ourselves and each other while ensuring that future generations appreciate the full scope of Hip-Hop’s rich and diverse legacy."—Lisa Cortés, Founder, Cortés Filmworks

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

🎤 April 4, 2025 | 4:00 - 6:00 PM | "You Can't Erase Me: Sparky D Secrets"

📍 The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

A special screening of You Can't Erase Me: Sparky D Secrets, a documentary chronicling the life of legendary battle MC Sparky D—from her iconic Hip-Hop rivalries to her struggles with addiction, homelessness, and her triumphant return. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Sparky D, and film’s producer and director Tony “Mr. Wave” Wesley.

🎤 April 5, 2025 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | "Trailblazers Talk: Celebrating Women in Hip-Hop"

📍 David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

On New York City’s Women in Hip-Hop Day, twelve visionary artists, scholars, archivists, and industry professionals will take the stage to deliver TED Talk-style presentations, sharing powerful stories, cultural insights, and a collective vision for Hip-Hop’s future. Entry to this free event is first-come first-served. Additional information can be found at LincolnCenter.org.

🎙 Featured Speakers:

-Martha Diaz (Founder of the Hip-Hop Education Center and FBSD Archives)

-Irma McClaurin, Ph.D. (Anthropologist, Founder of the Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archives in SCUA, UMass Amherst

-India Mallard (Archivist, FBSD Archives)

-Lisa Cortés (Filmmaker and Philanthropist)

-Tara “Big Tara” Crichlow (DJ, Dancer, Historian)

-Aruna Vermeulen (Dancer, Educator, Co-Founder and Director of HipHopHuis, Rotterdam, NL)

-Suzi Analogue (Beat Maker, Engineer, Professor)

-Koi Sojer (Pioneer Hip-Hop Photographer)

- Sparky D (Battle Rapper, Minister)

-Enongo “SAMMUS” Lumumba-Kasongo, Ph.D. (MC, Beat Maker, Scholar)

- B-Girl Rokafella (Dancer, Educator, Filmmaker)

- Emma Lee M.C. (MC, Author)

-DJ Perly (First and only 2x DMC Champion)

-Queen Herawin (MC, Educator, Ambassador)

🎤 April 6, 2025 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM | "All The Ladies Say"

📍 Maysles Documentary Center, Harlem

Join us for a vibrant closing celebration featuring food, music, networking, and interactive graffiti and dance workshops. The event will include a special screening of All The Ladies Say, directed by B-Girl Rokafella, honoring the contributions of B-Girls to Hip-Hop culture. Additionally, an exhibition curated by Martha Diaz and India Mallard will showcase powerful photographs and artifacts from the Fresh, Bold & So Def collection, highlighting the legacy and impact of women in Hip-Hop.

