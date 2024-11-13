ART OF HIP-HOP CURRICULUM LAUNCHES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ARTS EDUCATION DEPARTMENT OF PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The conception and design of this course centers our young people and reimagines how they can explore their personal experiences through culturally inclusive, inquiry-based learning.” — Nina Unitas, Senior Program Officer, Arts Education

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hip-Hop Education Center, in partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools, is proud to announce the launch of the groundbreaking "Art of Hip-Hop" curriculum. This innovative course is designed to engage students through the dynamic culture of Hip-Hop, fostering creativity, criticality, and cultural identity.

The "Art of Hip-Hop" curriculum offers a comprehensive exploration of Hip-Hop culture, infusing key elements such as music, dance, visual art, entrepreneurship, and social activism. Through interactive lessons that leverage primary sources and hands-on opportunities to illustrate learning, students will gain a deeper understanding of Hip-Hop's history, its impact on society, and its role as a powerful tool for education and self-expression.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pittsburgh Public Schools to bring this curriculum to life, offering students a platform to explore their identities, express their creativity, and connect with the rich history of Hip-Hop,” says Martha Diaz, Founder of the Hip-Hop Education Center. “This is more than just a course; it’s a movement toward recognizing and validating the cultural contributions of our youth while equipping them with the tools to develop agency and shape their futures.”

The curriculum has been designed by Martha Diaz and Jordan Gilliam, Director of Education at Tech 25, in partnership with the PPS Arts Education Department and is being thoughtfully developed with input from educators and Hip-Hop practitioners to ensure that it is culturally responsive and aligned with the National Core Arts Standards. It includes a series of units that explore a wide range of topics, including:

*Overview and Introduction to Black Music, Beatboxing, and Spoken Word: Exploring the roots of Hip-Hop through the lens of Black musical traditions.

*Visual Art in Hip-Hop: Understanding the significance of graffiti, mural design, and the contributions of key artists in the Hip-Hop movement.

*MCs and Women's Role in Hip-Hop: Examining the history and contributions of female MCs in the genre.

*Dance in Hip-Hop: Highlighting the importance of style, dance crews and originality.

*Entrepreneurship in Hip-Hop: Learning from the successes of Hip-Hop entrepreneurs and the impact of the industry on artists and community.

*Education and Therapy in Hip-Hop: Integrating Hip-Hop into educational settings and exploring its therapeutic potential.

*Museums and Archives in Hip-Hop: Preserving the cultural heritage of Hip-Hop through museums and archives.

*Hip-Hop’s Political Power: Investigating the intersection of Hip-Hop, activism, and political power.

“The opportunity for Pittsburgh to pilot a curriculum focalized around self-realized creative expression and exploration is truly unique,” says Jordan Gilliam, Director of Education for Tech25. “Educators have the opportunity to connect with students around forms of expression that drive hard conversations and an intentional look at our shared histories, while fostering a future-focused set of interdisciplinary skills and tools our students can use no matter where their path takes them.”

The launch of the "Art of Hip-Hop" curriculum is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to integrate culturally relevant pedagogy into the classroom. It is expected to enhance meaningful student engagement and inspire them to become active participants in their communities and the broader cultural landscape.

“The conception and design of this course centers our young people and reimagines how they can explore their personal experiences through culturally inclusive, inquiry-based learning,” says Nina Unitas, Senior Program Officer, Arts Education. “By delving into the roots and evolution of Hip-Hop, we aim to cultivate a transformative and affirming learning environment where students can harness the creative and expressive power of Hip-Hop.”

The "Art of Hip-Hop" curriculum will be piloted in two high schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district, with plans for expansion in the coming years. This initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to education that values diversity, creativity, and the power of youth culture.

For more information about the "Art of Hip-Hop" curriculum, please contact Martha Diaz at martha.diaz@hiphopeducation.org. For more information about Pittsburgh Public Schools, please contact Ebony Pugh at epugh1@pghschools.org.

About Hip-Hop Education Center: The Hip-Hop Education Center is dedicated to advancing equity through the power of Hip-Hop culture. The Center is a leader in developing educational programs, research, and resources that promote social justice, creativity, and cultural awareness. https://hiphopeducation.org

About Pittsburgh Public Schools and Arts Education: The Pittsburgh Public School District is the largest of 43 school districts in Allegheny County and second largest in Pennsylvania. The District serves approximately 20,000 students in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12. The Pittsburgh Public Schools offers students a variety of options and opportunities that will help them succeed in school and prepare them for whatever comes next in college, career and life. Visit. https://www.pghschools.org The Pittsburgh Public Schools Arts Education department believes that the arts are essential to the lives of our young people. We are committed to making the arts accessible to all, promoting equity in education, and nurturing the creativity that lies within every child. https://www.pghschools.org/academics/academic-programs/arts-education

Teaser with Pittsburgh Public School Teachers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.