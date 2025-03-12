VA improving diabetes care with patient-generated health data

Nearly 25% of Veterans who receive VA care have diabetes, more than double the rate found in the general population.

Veterans are at higher risk of developing Type-2 diabetes due to service-related chronic pain, joint damage and exposure to herbicides, such as Agent Orange. The disease is the leading cause of blindness, end-stage kidney disease and amputation for Veterans.

VA is at the forefront of diabetes research and is constantly finding innovative solutions to improve diabetic care. This includes expanding its patient-generated health data (PGHD) capabilities so that Veterans’ VA care teams can better monitor their day-to-day health.

The most important patient-generated health data for Veterans with diabetes is blood sugar levels. Veterans can use continuous glucose monitors (CGM), which are prescribed wearable devices, to track their blood sugar levels in real time. VA is making it easier for Veterans’ care teams to access this PGHD. This allows Veterans and their care teams to review the information together, which helps improve recommendations and shared decision-making.

Managing diabetes with continuous glucose monitors

Unlike devices that require finger pricks, a CGM uses a sensor inserted just beneath the skin to take new glucose readings every few minutes. The CGM then transmits the data straight to a smartphone, tablet or computer. Both Veterans and their VA care teams can easily interpret the results.

Some CGMs can load the information directly into VA’s Share My Health Data app. If the Veteran chooses, the app will automatically share the readings with their VA care team after a one-time account connection. VA’s PGHD team has worked to make most VA prescribed CGMs compatible with the Share My Health Data app.

“It’s ultimately about giving Veterans the power to share their health information so that their VA care team can not only look at the data, but then use the data to target their care and provide really on-point interventions for them,” said Rebecca Bixler, a program analyst for VA’s PGHD team.

Holistic care with PGHD

Blood sugar levels aren’t the only PGHD important to a Veteran’s diabetic care. Veterans can also share their blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, step counts and more with their VA care team. The Share My Health Data app collects this information through devices such as smartwatches and activity trackers.

When combined, this health data gives VA staff a holistic overview of a Veteran’s health and helps them detect symptoms or health issues before they become more serious. The data can also help VA providers manage a Veteran’s care between visits as a Veteran may meet with their provider only once or twice a year.

To learn more about PGHD and the Share My Health Data app, visit the PGHD webpage or watch “Your Data Makes a Difference” on VHA’s YouTube channel.