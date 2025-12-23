‘TREE TOSSING 101’: JUNK.COM RELEASES HOLIDAY DISPOSAL TIPS AS AMERICANS BRACE FOR POST-CHRISTMAS WASTE SURGE

Junk.com team members on the road during the busy post-holiday cleanup season, assisting customers with Christmas tree removal and responsible disposal.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once the holidays end, millions of households face the same January headache: dried-out Christmas trees, overflowing gift boxes, heaps of packing materials, and décor they have no idea how to responsibly dispose of.

To help consumers navigate the post-holiday cleanout safely and sustainably, Junk.com has released its annual “Tree Tossing 101” guide — complete with expert tips, market-specific recycling information, and an option for homeowners who want everything removed without lifting a finger.

Unlike traditional curbside pickup rules, Junk.com customers don’t need to break down boxes, bundle cardboard, or haul items to the curb. The company removes Christmas trees, boxes, wrapping paper, décor, and general clutter exactly as-is, handling the sorting, loading, and disposal so families can reset their homes with zero stress.

Junk.com’s Essential Tips for Responsible Disposal

DO:

• Strip trees of all lights, ornaments, hooks, tinsel, and stands

• Place trees in an accessible location — driveway, porch, or curb

• Keep trees out of plastic bags where local rules prohibit it

• Schedule pickup early — dry trees are highly flammable

DON’T:

• Don’t burn trees (dangerous and often illegal)

• Don’t saw trees into pieces unless your city explicitly allows it

• Don’t leave anything attached to the tree that could contaminate recycling

Safety reminder: A dry Christmas tree can ignite in seconds. Remove promptly if positioned near heaters, vents, or fireplaces.

What Happens to Trees After Pickup?

After pickup, Junk.com directs Christmas trees to the most responsible disposal option available in each market — prioritizing recycling, mulching, composting, and agricultural repurposing over landfills. In Texas markets such as Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, trees are delivered to processors like Living Earth and New Earth Mulch & Recycling, where they become mulch, compost, and organic landscaping material for regional use. In Colorado Springs, trees are ground into wood mulch through local recycling programs and community partners, benefiting soil health and municipal landscaping projects.

Whether turned into mulch, compost, bedding, or community landscape material, Junk.com ensures trees are handled as sustainably as each market allows — reducing landfill waste and giving trees a responsible second life.

Why Responsible Disposal Matters

Holiday waste peaks in the first two weeks of January, contributing significantly to seasonal landfill volume. With its eco-minded approach to tree recycling and junk removal, Junk.com helps households reduce their environmental footprint while eliminating the stress of post-holiday cleanup.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk.com makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk.com ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.