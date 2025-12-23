LANG REALTY’S SHELDON JAFFEE LISTS ARCHITECTURALLY DISTINCT INTRACOASTAL POINT-LOT ESTATE IN BOCA RATON

Where art, architecture, and imagination collide — and every step tells a story.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty announced that luxury waterfront specialist Sheldon Jaffee has listed a 16,652-square-foot estate located on a 256-foot Intracoastal point lot at 1201 Marble Way in Boca Raton. The property is offered at $22.5 million.

Situated on a rare residential point lot, the estate features expansive water frontage and unobstructed Intracoastal views. Outdoor elements include a resort-style pool, tropical landscaping, and multiple waterfront entertaining areas designed to maximize the property’s coastal setting.

Inside, the residence distinguishes itself through a highly personalized architectural and artistic vision. The interior incorporates mosaic flooring, large-scale murals, sculptural staircases, custom woodwork, and hand-crafted decorative details throughout. Rather than following traditional luxury design trends, the home reflects a deliberate emphasis on artistic expression, craftsmanship, and immersive design.

Lang Realty notes that architecturally distinctive properties of this scale represent a growing niche within the luxury waterfront market, appealing to buyers seeking homes that function as both residences and works of art.

“Sheldon brings decades of experience to listings that require nuance and perspective,” said Scott Agran, president of Lang Realty. “His ability to navigate complex waterfront properties makes him well suited to represent estates with a strong architectural identity.”

Jaffee has more than 40 years of experience representing high-value waterfront properties across South Florida.

Additional information and photography for the listing are available at:

https://www.langrealty.com/property/68-RX11139041-1201-Marble-Way-Boca-Raton-FL-33432.

For additional information, contact Sheldon Jaffee at www.SheldonJaffee.com or (305) 343-8115.

About Lang Realty

Since 1989, Lang Realty has represented South Florida’s most exceptional homes — artistic, architectural, and yes, even the wonderfully unconventional. With approximately 300 agents and deep roots in the luxury market, Lang continues to lead with expertise, integrity, and a touch of Boca flair.

