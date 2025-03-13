Shed Hunt Responsibly: Just because snow has melted doesn’t mean winter is over for elk and deer

But unlike other hunting seasons, there aren’t typically set open and close dates or daily bag limits unless the Fish and Game Commission chooses to close a portion of the state due to severe winters. Being respectful of wintering wildlife is part of the sport. Chances are, if it feels too early to start shed hunting, it probably is.

"Wintering big game animals are very susceptible to any kind of disturbance, whether it is from passing motorists, domestic dogs, or shed hunters in late winter and early spring," said Toby Boudreau, Fish and Game's Deer and Elk Coordinator. "There's growing concern over shed hunters putting additional stress on wintering big game in many areas of the state."

Chalking up a winter season as “mild” is no excuse to hit the hills early, either. Deer and elk still rely on fat reserves to get through winter—mild or not—and with nutrient-dense spring vegetation still weeks away, bumping deer and elk off their winter ranges while looking for sheds can have potentially lethal effects.

Shed hunters can alleviate potential negative impacts by following these simple steps while still enjoying the activity.

Leave them alone

Deer and elk are often found in small and large herds at lower elevations. Many will be loafing or eating, and it’s important that they be allowed to rest undisturbed.

It’s no secret that deer and elk spook easily. When one whiffs a human wandering through their winter range, their instinct takes over to head off for the next safe drainage, which can deplete their energy stores, especially if those disturbances are constantly repeated by the next person, or group of people.

Shed hunters are often big game hunters themselves, and responsible ones recognize that not pressuring deer and elk in winter is not only the respectful thing to do, it also increases that herd’s chances of carrying over more animals into spring, summer, and hunting season in the fall.