Learn about spring turkey hunting at an online event March 27 with MDC

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Discover the basics of spring turkey hunting at a virtual Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) event March 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Participants will learn hunting safety, scouting, calling, shotgun ballistics, and more. Register for this free event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jS. This workshop is designed for people of all ages.

The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.