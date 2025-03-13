WSI’s AI Market Research Survey Enters Its Second Year as an Industry Benchmark for SMB Digital Transformation

This survey allows us to track how businesses are adapting, what obstacles they face, and how AI can be leveraged more effectively.” — Robert Mitchell, Chief AI Officer of WSI.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, the world's largest network of digital marketing consultants, is continuing its commitment to understanding AI adoption among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as it enters the second year of its AI Market Research Survey. Building on the success of last year’s findings, the ongoing initiative remains an industry benchmark for tracking AI’s impact on SMBs worldwide.

WSI’s 2024 AI Survey revealed that 72% of SMBs were optimistic about AI’s potential to achieve business objectives, yet 62% acknowledged a lack of in-house AI expertise. This year, WSI aims to further explore these insights, analyzing how AI adoption has evolved and identifying new trends, challenges, and opportunities in the rapidly shifting digital landscape.

"Our first survey provided invaluable insights into how businesses perceive and implement AI," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "As we continue into the second year, we're eager to see how perspectives have shifted and how businesses are adapting their strategies. Our goal is to keep this survey as the industry standard for understanding AI adoption in the SMB sector."

WSI’s Chief AI Officer, Robert Mitchell, reinforced the survey’s importance: "AI is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and SMBs must keep up to remain competitive. This survey allows us to track how businesses are adapting, what obstacles they face, and how AI can be leveraged more effectively. We are committed to providing the insights and guidance businesses need to confidently embrace AI-driven transformation."

WSI invites businesses across various industries to participate in the survey. The collective data will offer a comprehensive overview of AI’s role in driving efficiency, growth, and competitive advantage for smaller enterprises. Participants will gain access to the full survey report, providing them with valuable benchmarks and insights to inform their AI strategies.

The survey takes just 15 minutes to complete and is available in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

To learn more about WSI’s AI initiatives, visit WSI’s Business Resources page.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI consultants dedicated to helping businesses grow. Celebrating 30 years of experience, WSI combines innovative, results-driven strategies with a human-centered approach to deliver measurable success. Guided by its mission to unlock a world of possibility, WSI believes digital transformation should enhance—not replace—the people behind a business. This philosophy is reflected in its tagline: Embrace Digital. Stay Human. From navigating digital marketing complexities to leveraging AI for smarter decision-making, WSI helps businesses cut through the noise and find the right path forward. Whether the goal is increasing leads, improving efficiency, or future-proofing operations, WSI serves as a trusted advisor, providing the strategy and support to drive meaningful growth.

