WSI eStrategies Acquires Extension Marketing: A Strategic Move to Scale Smarter

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Jamieson, Owner Operator of WSI eStrategies and a key member of the global WSI network, has officially acquired Ottawa-based Extension Marketing, a respected marketing agency known for its strategic approach to traditional media and campaign execution. For Jamieson, this move wasn’t just about expanding services—it was about scaling with purpose. The decision to acquire Extension Marketing came from a shared belief in strategy-first marketing, client-focused service, and delivering measurable results.

“For me, this move was all about intentional scale,” said Mark Jamieson of WSI eStrategies. “We’re not just bolting on new services—we’re combining complementary strengths to solve real business problems more effectively. Growth through acquisition isn’t just possible—it’s powerful when you’re aligning vision, capability, and purpose.”

This acquisition brings together the digital marketing precision of WSI eStrategies with Extension Marketing’s strengths in traditional brand-building expertise. The result is a smarter, more holistic marketing engine designed to serve ambitious businesses in Ottawa and beyond. Clients will now benefit from a unified team with enhanced capacity to support both strategic planning and tactical execution—from SEO and paid media to direct mail, radio, and print advertising.

This acquisition was the result of longstanding mutual respect between the two companies and a recognition that their strengths naturally complement one another. Both teams bring years of experience, deep community knowledge, and a shared commitment to helping clients grow.

Clients now gain access to a more complete, full-funnel marketing solution. WSI’s digital expertise—anchored in AI, analytics, SEO, and paid media—will now be paired with Extension’s trusted strengths in traditional marketing and campaign storytelling. This move adds scale, depth, and experience to the WSI eStrategies team without changing the relationships or service clients rely on. The result: greater impact, backed by strategic thinking at every level.

Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, praised the acquisition as a smart, strategic blueprint for business growth: “Mark’s decision to grow through acquisition reflects the kind of strategic thinking we encourage across our network. This is more than a service expansion—it’s a model for how WSI agencies can scale with focus and purpose. Bringing together two values-aligned teams like WSI eStrategies and Extension Marketing strengthens our network and delivers more value to the clients we serve.”

This acquisition also underscores a broader opportunity: the potential for WSI agencies to grow through acquisition. As demonstrated by WSI eStrategies, acquiring a complementary agency can accelerate expansion, broaden capabilities, and unlock new revenue streams—all while staying aligned with WSI’s strategic, client-first approach. For franchise owners looking to deepen their market presence or scale their impact, acquisition offers a clear and proven path forward.

About WSI eStrategies

WSI eStrategies is part of the global WSI network, helping businesses grow through strategic, data-driven digital marketing. With deep expertise in SEO, paid media, AI, automation, and analytics, the agency delivers measurable results to growth-focused organizations.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

