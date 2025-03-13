Barakat + Bossa Names Brad Emler as Chief Operating Officer, Primes for Continued Growth

Brad Emler is Barakat + Bossa's new Chief Operating Officer.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barakat + Bossa, a Chambers-ranked international business, commercial litigation, and real estate law firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Emler as the firm's new Chief Operating Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the legal industry, Mr. Emler brings a wealth of knowledge to his role, including more than a decade of executive leadership in Am Law 200 firms.“I have had the pleasure of knowing Brad for over a decade. His professional experience and proven ability to build and align law firms—both regionally and nationally—speak for themselves,” said Brian Barakat, Managing Partner of Barakat + Bossa. “Brad’s wealth of experience, strong work ethic, and professionalism will bring invaluable strength to our management team. We are excited to work together to lead the firm into its next phase of growth and success.” As COO, Brad will join the firm’s executive committee and oversee daily operations while helping shape the firm’s strategic direction.Barakat + Bossa has experienced significant growth in recent years. The firm boasts a multilingual team of over forty employees, across three continents. They are connected to law firms all over the world as members of the Alliott Global Alliance. The firm continues to strengthen its international presence and expand its services globally.“I’m excited to join an already successful firm and build on the solid foundation in place,” Emler said. “Law firms with a strong client-focused culture, attention to detail, and a commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology are the ones that drive innovation in the legal profession. Barakat + Bossa excels in all three areas, positioning itself for the next phase of growth. I look forward to getting started and contributing immediately.”Before joining Barakat + Bossa, Mr. Emler served in the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Sergeant while on active duty. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Master’s Degree in Law Firm Management from George Washington University. He is also a graduate of the Leadership in Law Firms Executive Education Program at Harvard Law School.About Barakat + BossaBarakat + Bossa is a renowned, Chambers-ranked international business law firm, where all partners are Board Certified by the Florida Bar in Business Litigation. With a global team of attorneys licensed in the U.S., it takes pride in offering a multicultural perspective and providing services in multiple languages, including Italian, Turkish, Portuguese, Urdu, French, Hindi, Czech, Hebrew and Spanish ensuring a seamless experience for their diverse clientele. Since its founding in 2004, Barakat + Bossa has excelled in litigation and arbitration, specializing in factoring, non-compete agreements, commercial litigation, partnership disputes, and corporate fraud. The firm serves clients across Florida and internationally, including in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit http://www.b2b.legal

