Indie Vegas Film Festival 2025 Brings Independent Films to North Las Vegas

Indie Vegas Film Festival 2025

Indie Vegas Film Festival 2025 hosts independent films and filmmakers in Las Vegas and venue announcement.

To have the festival in Las Vegas is a plus for everyone because it adds more fun and excitement to the event to be in the entertainment capital of the world” — Jon Gursha, Festival Director

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Vegas Film Festival 2025, now in its second year, will showcase independent films from around the world beginning on Thursday, April 24th, and continuing through Sunday, April 27th. The festival will be held at The Galaxy Luxury + Theatres, Galaxy Cannery, located within the Cannery Casino & Hotel in North Las Vegas. “To have the festival in Las Vegas is a plus for everyone because it adds more fun and excitement to the event to be in the entertainment capital of the world”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival location is about 15 minutes from downtown Las Vegas. “Expect to see diverse indie films from all genres from morning until night”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Additionally, The festival will have an opening night kick-off party to be announced. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films on Film Freeway. For more information, please visit the official website at www.indievegasfilmfestival.com

Tickets: https://www.indievegasfilmfestival.com/indie-vegas-tickets

Schedule: https://www.indievegasfilmfestival.com/scheduleinfo

Program: https://www.indievegasfilmfestival.com/program-2025

Film and Screenplay Submissions: https://www.indievegasfilmfestival.com/film-freeway-submissions

Indie Vegas Film Festival is an independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV. Indie Vegas showcases films from around the world for independent filmmakers. Indie Vegas is a platform for independent filmmakers bringing together the filmmaking community of Las Vegas and Nevada. The Indie Vegas Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Indie Vegas Film Festival is a registered trademark, Indie Vegas Film Festival®, a registered trademark. For more information, please visit indievegasfilmfestival.com

