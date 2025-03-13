GCI Consultants’ Expert Joins Group of Fewer than 150 with REWC Credential

Senior Consultant and Expert Witness Shauna Serafini earns Registered Exterior Wall Consultant (REWC) credential from the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC)

Shauna Serafini's REWC achievement boosts the firm’s capabilities in exterior wall systems and building envelope solutions.

Shauna’s dedication to professional growth and technical excellence is truly inspiring. Earning this is a testament to her deep expertise and commitment to advancing the building enclosure industry.” — Chris Matthews, President and Principal at GCI Consultants

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jupiter, Fla. (March 13, 2025) – GCI Consultants announces that Senior Consultant and Expert Witness Shauna Serafini, RWC, REWC, FMPC , has earned the esteemed Registered Exterior Wall Consultant (REWC) credential from the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC). This significant achievement places Shauna among an elite group of fewer than 150 professionals in the U.S. and Canada who hold this certification, reinforcing her status as a leading expert in exterior wall systems and building envelope consulting.About the Registered Exterior Wall Consultant – REWCDesignationThe REWC designation represents one of the highest levels of expertise in exterior wall consulting. The IIBEC requirements include verifiable levels of work experience and education, high ethical standards and a satisfactory score on both the REWC and General Consultant Knowledge (GCK) exams. By achieving this milestone, Shauna has further enhanced GCI Consultants' ability to provide innovative, high-quality solutions to architects, engineers, building owners, and contractors seeking expertise in exterior wall performance and water infiltration resistance.About Shauna Serafini, RWC, REWC, FMPCA member of the GCI Consultants team since 2009, Shauna specializes in exterior glazing, walls, and waterproofing systems, with a focus on design, installation, water infiltration resistance, and performance assessment. In addition to the REWC, she holds:• Registered Waterproofing Consultant (RWC) – IIBEC• Fenestration Master (FMPC) – Fenestration & Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA)• Certified Building Commissioning Professional (CBCP) – Association of Energy Engineers• LEED Green Associate (LEED GA) – Green Building Certification Institute (GBCI)• Thermal/Infrared Thermography, Building Specific, Level 1 – The Snell GroupThroughout her career, Shauna has consulted on numerous projects across Florida, providing strategic analysis, forensic evaluations, and expert guidance to owners, architects, engineers, insurers, and legal counsel. Her latest achievement underscores GCI Consultants' commitment to excellence and solidifies its reputation as a trusted leader in building envelope consulting.For more information about GCI Consultants building envelope solutions, visit www.gciconsultants.com or call (866) 246-1420.###About IIBECThe International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC) is an association of design professionals who specialize in building enclosure projects. IIBEC members design, investigate, and manage roofing, exterior wall, and waterproofing systems and projects. IIBEC’s 3,700 members worldwide are dedicated to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and competence and are guided by a Code of Ethics which they reaffirm on an annual basis. The IIBEC Code of Ethics holds paramount the safety, health, and welfare of the public in the performance of their duties.About GCI ConsultantsGCI Consultants is an engineering consulting firm specializing in every aspect of the building envelope. GCI offers expertise in building envelope engineering and consulting; construction defect litigation; storm damage claims insurance claims support; forensic investigations; construction support; and new construction quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) testing and inspections. The team has spent more than 35 years identifying and helping solve complex building envelope problems for commercial, institutional, and residential clients worldwide.Media Contact:Stephanie Laing(561) 803-0865slaing@gciconsultants.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.