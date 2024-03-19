GCI Consultants Approved as Miami-Dade County Testing Laboratory
GCI Consultants gains Miami-Dade County Testing Lab approval, highlighting the firm's capability in thorough building envelope quality control field testing.
This certification underscores our commitment to delivering dependable testing services, ensuring the safety and quality of construction projects in Miami-Dade County.”JUPITER, FLA., USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCI Consultants, a leading provider of building envelope engineering and consulting services, is pleased to announce its recent approval as a Miami-Dade County Approved Testing Laboratory. This prestigious certification, granted by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER), recognizes GCI's capability to conduct comprehensive tests and evaluations on building materials and products.
— GCI Consultants President and Principal Christopher Matthews
The Miami-Dade Approved Testing Laboratory certification program mandates stringent criteria, and GCI Consultants has demonstrated its capability to meet these requirements by possessing the necessary equipment, trained personnel, and quality management systems. By meeting these criteria, GCI Consultants demonstrates its commitment to upholding Miami-Dade County's rigorous building code requirements.
“We're honored to receive this recognition, further complementing our existing accreditation by [the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA)] as a certified AAMA Field Test Agency," stated Christopher Matthews, President and Principal of GCI Consultants. "This certification underscores our commitment to delivering dependable testing services, ensuring the safety and quality of construction projects in Miami-Dade County."
Under the certification, GCI Consultants is recognized as an approved Testing Laboratory in accordance with Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources and Protocol TAS301-94, and certified to perform the following tests: AAMA 501.2, AAMA 502, AAMA 503, ASTM D5957, ASTM D7954, ASTM E576, ASTM E783, ASTM E1105, ASTM E2128, and TAS126 (Impedance Only). These tests ensure that building materials and products used in construction projects meet stringent performance standards outlined by the Miami-Dade County Building Code and product control section.
This approval further solidifies GCI Consultants’ position as a trusted partner in the construction industry. With over 35 years of experience, the company continues to deliver exceptional building envelope consulting and testing services to clients worldwide.
For more information about GCI Consultants, visit www.gciconsultants.com or call (866) 246-1420.
About GCI Consultants - GCI Consultants is an engineering and consulting firm specializing in every aspect of the building envelope. GCI offers expertise in building envelope engineering and consulting; construction defect litigation; storm damage claims support; forensic investigations; new construction consulting; quality assurance site inspections; and quality control field testing. The team has spent more than 35 years identifying and helping solve complex building envelope problems for commercial, institutional, and residential clients worldwide.
About Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources - The Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) oversees the Miami-Dade Approved Testing Laboratory program, which certifies laboratories capable of conducting tests and evaluations on building materials and products. This certification ensures that construction projects within Miami-Dade County adhere to strict building code requirements and use safe, reliable materials and products.
