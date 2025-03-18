Partners in PROMISE Calls for Policy Reforms to Support Military-Connected Families with Disabilities

Partners in PROMISE® urges policymakers to fix gaps in special education & healthcare for military kids with disabilities.

This report highlights the intersectionality of these programs and their effect on military families, underscoring the need for improvements.” — Crystal DeVoss Mahany, Policy Researcher & Legal Analyst

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partners in PROMISE , a leading advocate for military-connected families with children who have disabilities, is calling on policymakers to address persistent challenges these families face. Their latest report, The State of Military-Connected Children with Disabilities , reveals how frequent relocations disrupt access and create gaps in essential healthcare and educational services. Despite existing Department of Defense (DoD), federal, and state policies and resources designed to support these children, many are inaccessible, ineffective or implemented without fidelity, putting both military family well-being and military readiness at risk.Several essential topics in this inaugural recommendation report focus on military families with special education and disability-related needs. While military families understand that relocating every two to three years on average is part of the military mission, the healthcare and school systems that military families need are often not designed with the highly mobile family in mind. Military families who move across state lines often lose critical healthcare services, such as Medicaid Waiver programs. Additionally, lengthy delays in securing Individualized Education Program (IEP) services after a move create significant barriers to educational success. Over the lifespan of a military child’s educational journey, lack of timely access to special education support and services after each military move is compounded, with an average loss of at least 2.5 academic years.“When the pain points keep adding up in quality of life issues like education and health care, military families are going to question if military service is worth it, especially when it involves their children,” said Michelle Norman, Executive Director and Founder. “Our data show that the majority of military families with disabilities want to continue to serve despite the stressors they face. Our recommendations will strengthen military families and allow servicemembers to focus on the mission.”The DoD established the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) to ensure families are stationed where their needs can be met. However, the majority of enrolled families report dissatisfaction with the program’s effectiveness. The number of active duty servicemembers and military children has dropped over the last five years, yet EFMP enrollment has increased significantly. Improving the EFMP’s infrastructure and resources is vital for the most vulnerable military families.“Researching DoD programs allows us to understand their intended purpose and real-world impact better,” said Crystal DeVoss Mahany, Policy Researcher & Legal Analyst at Partners in PROMISE. “This report highlights the intersectionality of these programs and their effect on military families, underscoring the need for improvements.”For more information about Partners in PROMISE and to access the full report, visit www.thepromiseact.org About Partners in PROMISEPartners in PROMISE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to Protecting the Rights Of Military children In Special Education (PROMISE). Our mission is to address the unique challenges faced by exceptional military families, ensuring that children with disabilities receive the support they deserve. As a solutions-driven organization, we use insights from surveys and programs to develop actionable recommendations informed by the lived experiences of military families. By educating and empowering families and engaging leaders at all levels, we strive to create a future where military children with disabilities have access to equitable education and opportunities for success.

