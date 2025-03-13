ORTICOLARIO 2025 EDEN

MILAN, ITALY, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Garden of Eden which inspires the fifteenth edition of Orticolario is an unspoiled dimension suspended in time, a model of a wild garden rich in biodiversity, an Eden where the sublime meets wonder. The international event for nature enthusiasts, set to return from October 2nd to 5th at Villa Erba on the shores of Lake Como.

For four days, the historic park and exhibition center of the iconic residence—designed at the end of the 19th century by architects Angelo Savoldi and Giovan Battista Borsani—will host over 250 carefully selected Italian and international exhibitors.

A vast botanical selection, artisanal objects, themed gardens, and site-specific installations that celebrate nature becoming art. All of this translates into a masterful work in an exclusive context.

The event also features playful-educational workshops for children, activities for young people, and an extensive cultural program including meetings, workshops, and performances.

At the heart of this wild dimension there are edible wild plants: species that define the resurgence of foraging. The knowledge of edible herbs—translated into the ability to distinguish species, identify their edible parts, and master cooking techniques—is part of an ancestral wisdom that must be preserved.

Leaves, roots, bulbs, berries, sprouts, and barks of these plants defined the original diet on which civilizations were built. They represent an ancient bond between humans and nature and are considered a valuable asset for the ecosystem. Recognizing the value of edible herbs is an act of gratitude, and rediscovering their culinary uses helps preserve local knowledge and traditions, enhance territorial culture, and promote biodiversity conservation.

Orticolario’s Eden is not the perfect garden of common imagination but an act of nourishment for wonder—a primordial and wild place that transcends the conventional idea of perfection in favor of nature’s raw power, which disrupts and astonishes. It is an invitation to move away from contemporary anthropocentrism, from the concept of possession, domination, and subjugation, and instead embrace the untouched—to discover beauty beyond human imagination, in its original form. The garden as a glorious and vulnerable place, powerful yet fragile. An ancestral symbol of a lost home to which we should return.

ORTICOLARIO NOTES

Orticolario is a cultural event dedicated to those who experience nature as a lifestyle. The event takes place in the historic park of Villa Erba in Cernobbio (CO), a 19th-century residence overlooking the shores of Lake Como and the childhood summer home of director Luchino Visconti. A defining feature of the event is its selection of themed gardens and installations inspired by the year’s theme, including works by those selected for the International Creative Spaces Competition.

The event is enriched by a vast selection of rare, unusual, and collectible plants, artistic craftsmanship, and design, with over 250 rigorously selected exhibitors. It also offers a packed schedule of talks, numerous creative educational workshops for children, performances, and immersive experiences.

During the four-day event and throughout the year, contributions are collected for the Fondo Amici di Orticolario, which supports projects promoting landscape culture and five local charitable associations.

