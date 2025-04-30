ORTICOLARIO 2025 THE SEVEN FINALISTS OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION 'CREATIVE SPACES'

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven finalists have been selected to bring their projects to life at Orticolario, as part of the international competition “Creative Spaces”, in the historic park of Villa Erba on Lake Como, from October 2nd to 5th.

Eden as a primordial dimension, suspended in time. Eden as a model of a wild garden, rich in biodiversity, where sublime meets wonder. Eden is the theme that inspires the fifteenth edition of Orticolario, the international event dedicated to nature lovers, returning from October 2nd to 5th in the magnificent setting of Villa Erba on Lake Como.

This is the concept that participants of the International Competition Creative Spaces worked on, presenting design proposals for the park of Villa Erba. Among the many submissions from architects, designers, landscape architects, gardeners, and nurserymen from around the world, the selection committee has chosen seven finalists, whose projects will be brought to life in the historic park during Orticolario 2025. “What is a creative space? A creative space is born to celebrate a renewed relationship between humans and nature. It is not just a garden in the traditional sense — it’s a place where something happens.

A creative space communicates, often teaches, and sometimes amazes. It explores a concept and offers an unexpected interpretation,” said Moritz Mantero, President of Orticolario.“A creative space has all the elements of a garden — from the idea, to the design, to its realization — but holds within it a deeper meaning, a message. It does not exist just to convey beauty, but rather as a story born among the leaves, in the spirit of a broader concept: that of Avant gardening.”

Judged for their creative flair in interpreting an ancestral and untamed space, the projects highlight the ability to transcend the common idea of perfection in favor of a natural force that astonishes, enchants, and seduces. Thus, original and innovative spaces come to life — livable and accessible — capable of shaping a different kind of landscape experience.

“With the theme chosen for this edition of Orticolario, we wanted to invite designers to embrace the untouched and to discover beauty beyond human imagination, in its original form. By thinking of the garden as a sublime, glorious, and vulnerable place, we expect Creative Spaces that celebrate the ancient bond between humans and nature, capable of evoking wonder while enhancing the cultural heritage of the territory,” stated the selection committee of Orticolario’s Creative Spaces International Competition.

THE SEVEN FINALIST PROJECTS OF THE COMPETITION

1. Spazio Italiana Terricci “Il giardino ritrovato” (“The Rediscovered Garden”)

Project by Marco Fraschini, Marta Viganò and Elisa Costa from Urges, Milano, urgesarchitettura.com

for Italiana Terricci, Merate (LC), italianaterricci.com

https://www.orticolario.it/en/spazi-creativi-in-concorso/il-giardino-ritrovato/

2. Spazio Miretti Giardini “Uno scrigno di natura rigenerante” (“A Casket of Regenerative Nature”)

Project by Flavio Miretti, Brigitta Balestri and Matilde Tonelli

for Miretti Giardini, Busca (CN), mirettigiardini.com

https://www.orticolario.it/en/spazi-creativi-in-concorso/scrigno-natura-rigenerante/

3. Spazio “Viaggio primordiale” (“Primordial journey”)

Project by Andrea Volonterio / Oasi studio, Lipomo (CO), oasistudio.net and Davide Simoncini, Mariano Comense (CO)

https://www.orticolario.it/en/spazi-creativi-in-concorso/viaggio-primordiale/

4. Spazio Amorfini Garden “Hortus/Silva”

Project by Davide Boschetti, Tavernelle di Licciana Nardi (MS)

for Amorfini Garden, Monti di Licciana Nardi (MS), amorfinigarden.it

https://www.orticolario.it/en/spazi-creativi-in-concorso/hortus-silva/

5. Spazio Coplant “Evanescenze” (“Evanescences”)

Project by Elena Ziliotti, Traversetolo (PR) and Davide Passera, San Polo di Torrile (PR), davidegarden.it

for Coplant Vivai Piante, Canneto sull’Oglio (MN), coplant.it

https://www.orticolario.it/en/spazi-creativi-in-concorso/evanescenze/

6. Spazio Ossola Giardini “Improbabile peana del giardino moderno” (“Improbable praise to the modern garden”)

Project by Rafael Tassera

for Ossola Giardini, Beura-Cardezza (VB), ossolagiardini.it

https://www.orticolario.it/en/spazi-creativi-in-concorso/improbabile-peana-giardino-moderno/

7. Spazio “Ecospirituale” (“Ecospiritual”)

Project by Daniela Giraudo / Il giardino dei giunchi, Settimo Torinese (TO)

https://www.orticolario.it/en/spazi-creativi-in-concorso/ecospirituale/

THE AWARDS

The creations are evaluated by an international creative jury, which awards the best project with the sculpture-prize “The Golden Leaf of Lake Como” — a sinuous-shaped vase topped by a large leaf with touches of 24K gold. The piece is exclusively designed and handcrafted by Gino Seguso of the historic Vetreria Artistica Archimede Seguso in Murano (Venice).

This unique award is held by the winner for a limited time before being displayed at Villa Carlotta, in Tremezzo on Lake Como, until the next edition of Orticolario. The names of the winners are entered in the Roll of Honour displayed next to the prize.

Other awards include:

Empathy Award, for a space that tells a story, communicates, and evokes emotion

Press Award, for innovation in materials and eco-sustainability

Visitors’ Choice Award, for the most voted creative space by the public

A mention also goes to the special awards:

President’s Award, chosen by Moritz Mantero

“Gardenia” Award, for the most memorable nursery, exhibitor, or installation of the edition

“Villa d’Este” Award, where style and elegance merge in a timeless tradition

“Villa Carlotta” Award, for promoting art in the garden, where nature and human creativity coexist harmoniously

“Grandi Giardini Italiani” Award, for a place that welcomes visitors and expresses art in all its forms, with particular attention to the project’s intended use — both for the local community and for tourists

“AIAPP Matilde Marazzi” Award, for a space that is both innovative and consistent with the themes of simplicity, beauty, and sustainability — essential qualities in landscape design, from gardens to parks, cities, and beyond. Lastly, it is worth remembering that Orticolario’s mission is to promote landscape culture and raise funds for local Lake Como area associations engaged in social work and actively involved in organizing the event.

