FIABCI and RICS Strengthen Global Real Estate Collaboration at MIPIM 2025 This strategic alliance sets the stage for deeper cooperation on global real estate sustainability, professional standards, and industry best practices

This week at MIPIM, FIABCI & RICS celebrate a strengthened alliance with a new MoU, fostering global real estate sustainability, standards & best practices.

CANNES, FRANCE, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, at MIPIM in Cannes, two of the world’s leading real estate organizations, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) , proudly celebrated their strengthened collaboration through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance sets the stage for deeper cooperation on global real estate sustainability, professional standards, and industry best practices.The partnership between FIABCI and RICS aims to drive positive change in the built environment by advancing urban sustainability, fostering ethical real estate practices, and enhancing professional development opportunities for industry stakeholders worldwide. This collaboration was initiated by the RICS European team, recognizing the importance of global cooperation in addressing the real estate sector’s most pressing challenges.Key Areas of CollaborationThrough this MoU, FIABCI and RICS will work together to:• Promote Sustainable Real Estate Practices – Joint advocacy for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development through policy dialogues, industry events, and thought leadership.• Develop Sustainability Tools – Creation and promotion of guidance frameworks aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to assess and monitor real estate sustainability.• Advance Inclusive Housing Solutions – Support and promote sustainable, affordable, and inclusive housing solutions that improve global living standards.• Enhance Professional Development – Collaboration on Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs, including training, workshops, and educational initiatives to raise standards across the real estate sector.• Strengthen Global Advocacy – Coordinated engagement in international forums, including United Nations Climate Change Conferences (COPs) and the World Urban Forum (WUF), to amplify the impact of sustainable real estate policies.Collaboration at Global Industry EventsAs part of their cooperation, FIABCI and RICS will support each other’s international events, including FIABCI’s World Real Estate Congress and Global Leadership Summit, as well as RICS’ Built Environment European Summit. Both organizations will explore joint sponsorships and speaker collaborations to maximize impact at major industry events, including MIPIM.In Cannes this week, FIABCI and RICS leadership convened to celebrate this new chapter of partnership, marking a milestone in their shared mission to elevate global real estate standards and support the transition to a more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible built environment.Quotes from LeadershipSusanne Eickermann-Riepe, Chair of RICS Europe, stated:“This collaboration, initiated by the RICS European team, underscores our commitment to strengthening professional standards and advancing sustainability in real estate. By joining forces with FIABCI, we are reinforcing the importance of international cooperation and creating new opportunities for innovation and knowledge-sharing across the industry.”Antonio Campagnoli, President-Elect of FIABCI, added:“Together, FIABCI and RICS will drive a more responsible and ethical real estate industry. Our collaboration ensures that professionals worldwide have access to the best standards, training, and insights to meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”As the real estate industry faces increasing global challenges, the collaboration between FIABCI and RICS serves as a crucial step in reinforcing professionalism, sustainability, and resilience within the sector.For more information, please contact:RICS: Iwan van Bilsen, Head Strategic Partnerships EMEA, ibilsen@rics.orgFIABCI: Maria Silveira, Head of Communications, maria.silveira@fiabci.org

