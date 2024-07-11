FIABCI Announces Launch of the FIABCI Certified Global Real Estate Professional (FCP) Designation
This high-level designation is a key initiative within the five goals outlined in FIABCI's Strategic Plan 2021-2025 defined by the Board of Directors.PARIS, FRANCE, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, is proud to announce the launch of the FIABCI Certified Global Real Estate Professional (FCP) designation. This high-level designation is a key initiative within the five goals outlined in FIABCI's Strategic Plan 2021-2025: New Vision, New Era defined by the Board of Directors.
The FCP designation represents an invaluable opportunity for real estate professionals to gain recognition within the sector and acquire specialized knowledge essential for navigating the rapidly evolving real estate landscape. Developed in cooperation with strategic partners - Saïd Business School, Oxford University, Eye of Riyadh, and Harley&Dikkinson - the program combines academic rigor, practical insights, and a global perspective.
“As we launch the FIABCI Certified Global Real Estate Professional Designation, we are committed to empowering global real estate leaders through executive and ethical education. This initiative emphasizes our dedication to promoting excellence and integrity within the industry, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills to lead with confidence and principle on a global stage,” stated Ramon Riera Torroba, FIABCI World President.
Program Structure
The FCP designation program comprises four comprehensive modules:
1 - Oxford Future of Real Estate Certification
Partners: Saïd Business School, Oxford University and Eye of Riyadh
• Format: Online – 6 modules
• Duration: 7 weeks (October 7 – November 22, 2024)
• Description: This module explores current and future trends in real estate, focusing on resilience, investment appraisal techniques, and the dynamic nature of commercial real estate. Designed for leaders and seasoned professionals, it offers a holistic view of the industry.
“We are pleased to announce our partnership with the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) and the Eye of Riyadh. FIABCI is the world’s largest global federation of real estate networks and associations. Our online, six-week Future of Real Estate Programme will be offered as part of FIABCI’s Certified Global Real Estate Professional (FCPI). The programme will incorporate our research and provide advanced education and specialised knowledge to real estate professionals. We look forward to the partnership,” stated Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean and Professor of Management, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.
"By adopting an attitude of continued learning, we empower professionals with the spirit of continued growth - both on an individual and sectoral level. Rooting the seeds of prosperity from the ground up," said Abdullah Alharbi, CEO of Eye of Riyadh.
2 - Ethics and International Standards
• Format: Online
• Duration: 1 day (February 2025)
• Description: Ethical practices ensure transparency, trust, and fairness, fostering a positive reputation and long-term success for professionals and organizations alike. International standards provide a uniform framework that facilitates cross-border transactions, enhances cooperation, and ensures consistency in practices worldwide. Together, they form the foundation of a sustainable, credible, and globally integrated real estate industry, promoting integrity and excellence at every level.
“Ethical practices and international standards form the foundation of a sustainable, trustworthy, and globally integrated real estate sector, ensuring transparency, credibility, and excellence at every level,” said Robyn Waters, IESC Trustee on behalf of FIABCI.
3 - Real Estate Study Case
• Partner: FIABCI Past World Presidents’ Council and Harley&Dikkinson
• Format: Online
• Duration: 2 days (March 2025)
• Description: This module covers diverse aspects of property development, investment strategies, project management, planning and Financing Inclusive and Sustainable Neighbourhoods. Participants will engage in hands-on assignments, applying theoretical knowledge to practical situations, and developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. By examining successful projects and overcoming challenges, participants will gain valuable insights and best practices to enhance their professional capabilities and drive innovation in the real estate sector.
“The Real Estate Study Case module, in partnership with Harley&Dikkinson, equips participants with practical skills and innovative strategies in different fields within the industry, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities essential for success in the real estate sector,” Budiarsa Sastrawinata, Immediate Past World President, pointed out.
"We are proud to collaborate with FIABCI and its partners, sharing our expertise to create a specialized real estate designation," stated Alessandro Ponti, CEO of Harley&Dikkinson.
4 - Resilient Leadership and Agile Networking in a Global Multidisciplinary Ecosystem
• Format: Onsite
• Timeline: December and May/June
• Description: Participants will learn to develop resilient leadership qualities that enable them to adapt to changing market conditions and lead with confidence in a multidisciplinary environment. The module emphasizes the importance of agile networking, providing strategies to build and maintain strong professional relationships across diverse sectors and geographies. Through interactive workshops, expert-led sessions, and real-world networking opportunities, participants will enhance their ability to lead teams, manage projects, and foster collaboration in a global context.
• Note: Attendance at the Global Leadership Summit and World Real Estate Congress is required for certification.
Registration and Eligibility
Interested candidates can apply via the official FIABCI App until September 27, 2024. The registration fee is GBP 1,850 per member, exclusive of additional fees for the Global Leadership Summit and World Real Estate Congress. The program is limited to 50 spots for the 2024-2025 edition and is open exclusively to FIABCI Members, including Associate Members.
About FIABCI
Founded in 1951 in Paris, FIABCI is a global network of real estate professionals encompassing various specializations. With a presence in over 83 countries, FIABCI holds a special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is dedicated to fostering sustainable development and addressing global challenges through multidisciplinary collaboration.
About Our Strategic Partners
• Saïd Business School, Oxford University blends the best of new and old. It is a vibrant and innovative business school deeply embedded in a 900-year-old world-class university which aims to lead the world in research and education for the benefit of society globally.
• Eye of Riyadh: Eye of Riyadh is a prominent and strategic professional services provider that has successfully positioned itself as a leading entity in the business landscape.
• Harley&Dikkinson: Harley&Dikkinson Consulting is a financial services Italian company that provides taxation, guarantee arrangers, fintech, and advisory solutions.
For more information and to apply, please visit FIABCI's official website or the FIABCI App.
