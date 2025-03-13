LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Successfully Completes Type 2 SOC 2 Audit

Security and trust are critical elements of our business, and completing the Type 2 SOC 2 audit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our lenders.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider specializing in loan originations, today announced its successful completion of Type 2 SOC 2 audit for the period of 2024, adding to its existing foundation of stringent data security practices and procedures, and providing peace of mind to its lenders.The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.“Security and trust are critical elements of our business, and completing the Type 2 SOC 2 audit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our lenders,” said Nikh Nath, President and Co-Founder of Launcher. “We continue to implement best-in-class security measures, ensuring our appTRAKER Loan Origination System platform technology and processes meet the highest standards in the industry.”Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.“Congratulations to LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Launcher, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and will make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER™ LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and my.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About A-LIGNA-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com

