TBI Arrests, Charges Medina Man in Ongoing Child Exploitation Case

GIBSON COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit have arrested and charged a Medina man accused of uploading child sex abuse material.

On December 26, 2024, TBI agents opened the investigation after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an individual uploading child sex abuse material to an electronic service provider account. During the course of the investigation, agents identified the user account to be associated with Brandon Fairchild.

On March 9th, 2025, a search warrant was executed for the electronic service provider account, and Brandon Fairchild (DOB: 05/27/1981) was subsequently taken into custody and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and two counts of Unlawful Photography. He was booked into the Gibson County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Parents seeking additional information about cybercrime, child exploitation, and how best to safeguard their loved ones can visit www.NetSmartz.org for a variety of topical, age-appropriate resources.