Fellow: Climate and Energy Modelling

Become part of our international non-profit research institute working to bridge science, policy and practice for a sustainable future for all. At Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), you will be joining a world-leading research institute in its field. Our dynamic and expanding workplace employs around 140 people at a centrally located, activity-based HQ office in Stockholm, with an additional 200 employees in seven centres globally.

The role

We are seeking a skilled climate and energy modeller to join the Economics of Sustainability Transitions Team at SEI HQ. The successful candidate will contribute to the development of models for energy transitions, climate change mitigation and economic assessments. This role includes developing and analysing scenarios and providing policy recommendations to support decision-making for sustainable energy transitions in the EU and transitional economies. The position also involves engaging with governments, NGOs and international organizations to deliver robust research and actionable insights.

The role is connected to the NetZeroCities﻿ project. NetZeroCities supports Europe’s ambition to achieve climate neutrality. The project aids the EU’s “100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030” mission by providing cities with world-class expertise and tailored services. NetZeroCities helps cities overcome the structural, institutional and cultural barriers they face in achieving climate neutrality by 2030.

The Economics of Sustainability Transitions﻿ (EST) team at SEI HQ is a specialized group of researchers focusing on climate neutrality transitions across communities, cities and countries. Our research tackles the financial and economic complexities faced by local and national governments. We emphasize quantitative modelling and close stakeholder engagement, combining quantitative methods with qualitative depth to obtain a rich understanding of the interactions between public policy, financial instruments and market governance systems.



Key duties and responsibilities:

Develop and refine energy and climate models using tools such as LEAP (Long-range Energy Alternatives Planning), TIMES or equivalent. Conduct scenario analyses to evaluate energy transition pathways, policy impacts and decarbonization strategies. Integrate data on renewable energy, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions into modelling efforts.



Policy support and research Provide expertise on EU climate and energy policies, including the European Green Deal and Fit for 55 package. Support national governments in developing sustainable energy and climate action plans (e.g. SECAPs). Draft reports, policy briefs and technical documentation based on modelling results and stakeholder consultations.

Project development and collaboration Identify funding opportunities and contribute to project proposals in the climate and energy domain. Collaborate with SEI centres and external partners on multidisciplinary projects. Support capacity-building workshops and training sessions for stakeholders on energy and climate modelling tools.

Team contribution Engage with the EST team to support ongoing projects and contribute to our learning environment. Work closely with SEI’s Environmetal Policy and Strategy ﻿ (EPS) team to support projects such as Sustainable Transition of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH SuTra) and Green Agenda for the Western Balkans. Contribute to the strategic development of the EST and EPS teams’ project portfolios.



Who you are

You are a skilled modeller with a passion for supporting sustainable transitions. You possess strong analytical capabilities, excellent communication skills and experience working in multidisciplinary teams.

Formal qualifications and knowledge

A relevant degree in engineering, environmental science, energy systems, environmental economics or a related field (Master’s or PhD preferred).

At least five years of experience in energy and climate modelling.

Proficiency in using energy modelling tools (e.g. LEAP, TIMES, EnergyPLAN or similar).

Knowledge of EU climate and energy frameworks and their application in national contexts.

Strong data analysis and programming skills (e.g. Python, R or MATLAB).

Experience working with government officials, NGOs or international organizations.

Fluency in English (additional languages, particularly from the Western Balkans or Eastern Partnership regions, are an advantage).

Our offer

At SEI HQ we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading, multinational, multidisciplinary, and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is of high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do and we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional, and creative workspace for all.

An employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement including occupational pension and other agreed benefits.

An annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting our employee’s wellbeing such as yearly health check-ups.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour workweek and a generous amount of vacation days.

Being part of tackling environmental and development challenges developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

Once employed, you must reside in Sweden, preferably in Stockholm. Remote work from other countries is not possible.