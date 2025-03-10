Submit Release
Human rights and environmental due diligence in the green transition: toward greater accountability amid geopolitical and sustainability challenges

This policy brief by the Mistra Geopolitics research programme shows that if the new EU proposal on due diligence regulation were to be adopted, it would significantly weaken existing human rights and environmental due diligence regulation (HREDD). The authors argue that robust HREDD requirements for companies are important, especially for a just sustainability transition. The brief also highlights barriers to effective implementation and identifies opportunities for HREDD rules.

