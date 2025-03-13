St. Johnsbury Barracks - Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001996

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: March 13, 2025, at approximately 0715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Highway, Ryegate

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Randi Perry

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 13, 2025, at approximately 0715 hours, Troppers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Scott Highway in Ryegate. Troopers located the vehicle and found one of the occupants, Randi Perry, had an active arrest warrant out of Caledonia County. The warrant was for failure to appear for the charges of DUI #1 Drug and Possession of a Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic. Perry was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Caledonia Courthouse for her court proceedings.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/13/2025 at approximately 0930 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.