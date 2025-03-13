St. Johnsbury Barracks - Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001996
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: March 13, 2025, at approximately 0715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Scott Highway, Ryegate
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Randi Perry
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 13, 2025, at approximately 0715 hours, Troppers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Scott Highway in Ryegate. Troopers located the vehicle and found one of the occupants, Randi Perry, had an active arrest warrant out of Caledonia County. The warrant was for failure to appear for the charges of DUI #1 Drug and Possession of a Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic. Perry was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Caledonia Courthouse for her court proceedings.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/13/2025 at approximately 0930 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.