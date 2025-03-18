Stamus Networks Integrates with SentinelOne to Provide Comprehensive Threat Detection and Response

Stamus Networks announces integration with SentinelOne

Integration incorporates EDR, NDR, and XDR, empowering defenders with greater visibility, threat detection, and automation

Integration with Clear NDR enhances the rich network security telemetry within the Singularity Platform, empowering security teams with advanced threat detection and automated response capabilities.” — Melissa K. Smith

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems today announced a new integration with SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security that combines endpoint detection and response (EDR) and NDR to give cyber defenders full-spectrum visibility and advanced threat detection across the complete attack surface. The integration with SentinelOne’s industry-leading Singularity™ Platform also enables automated response features, such as automatically disconnecting endpoints when network threats are detected.The SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform ingests critical telemetry from both SentinelOne native solutions, such as Singularity Endpoint, and third-party security tools, including Clear NDR™, an open and transparent NDR system that delivers actionable network visibility and powerful multi-layered threat detection to thwart serious threats and unauthorized activity. The data is then centralized for analysis, enabling threat hunters, incident responders, and other security practitioners to gain real-time and holistic network visibility to quickly detect threats and automatically respond to high-value security alerts – all within a single cloud-scale repository.The integration supports three powerful use cases:-Automated Singularity endpoint containment from network detections for rapid attack response-Rich network data telemetry for more comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) with the Singularity Platform-Contextual deep linking into the Singularity Platform for accelerated incident investigation from Clear NDR“Stamus Networks is committed to empowering defenders with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively and efficiently, despite ongoing challenges thrown their way by sophisticated cybercriminals,” said Stamus Networks CEO Ken Gramley. “Our collaboration with SentinelOne is the latest milestone in this mission. Our integration enables the AI-driven autonomous security operations center (SOC) by combining network visibility, threat detection, and endpoint security, providing faster and more decisive action against threats and unauthorized activity.”Key benefits of the integration include:-Detecting and responding to threats faster – With a more complete view of both the network and endpoint security landscapes, defenders can detect threats faster and be more efficient with incident response.-Automate response – The high-confidence events identified by Clear NDR can be used to trigger a fully automated response – for example, using a webhook message to notify the endpoint user of a detected threat and then automatically disconnect the endpoint involved.-Reduce the risk of breaches – The combination of NDR and endpoint data allows for more comprehensive threat identification and prioritization, reducing the risk of security breaches.Improve operational efficiency – By automating repetitive tasks and centralizing security data, the integration frees up valuable time for analysts to focus on higher-level activities.-Advanced analytics – AI-powered analytics and customizable dashboards provide valuable insights into network security trends, enabling organizations to proactively identify and mitigate risks. For example, Clear NDR sends multi-source threat detection to the Singularity Platform for use in its XDR application, enabling users to apply Purple AI for advanced analytics.“SentinelOne and Stamus Networks share a common mission to ensure that organizations can confidently address the challenges they face in today’s rapidly evolving and increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Melissa K. Smith, Vice President of Technology Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives at SentinelOne. “Integration with Clear NDR will enhance the rich network security telemetry within the Singularity Platform, empowering security teams with advanced threat detection and automated response capabilities that allow them to get and stay ahead of threats and keep their environments secure.”To learn more about the Stamus Networks and SentinelOne collaboration, go to the partner page ( https://www.stamus-networks.com/partners/sentinelone ).About Stamus NetworksStamus Networks believes that cyber defense is bigger than any single person, platform, company, or technology. That’s why we leverage the power of community to deliver the next generation of open and transparent network defense. Trusted by security teams at the world’s most targeted organizations, our flagship offering – Clear NDR™ – empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized network activity before they harm their organizations. Clear NDR helps defenders see more clearly and act more confidently through detection they can trust with results they can explain. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.About SentinelOneSentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments – trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.