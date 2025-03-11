Stamus Networks Joins Forces with PwC UK to Enhance Cybersecurity Monitoring for Global Clients

PwC UK becomes the first United Kingdom MSSP to offer a managed service powered by Clear NDR™

This collaboration enables our clients to identify and respond to threats with greater speed and procession..” — Ross Foley, Managed Cyber Defence lead at PwC UK

LONDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, today announced it has joined forces with PwC UK Managed Cyber Defence (MCD) as a vendor of network threat detection technology into MCD cyber operations. Headquartered in London, PwC UK’s Managed Cyber Defence unifies threat detection and response across networks, cloud, and endpoints. Managed Detection and Response counters advanced cyber threats with next-gen detection, while Managed Cloud Security provides full cloud visibility and expert threat intelligence. Both services offer 24/7 monitoring and issue resolution for clients of all sizes.Historically, PwC UK has relied on in-house-developed network security monitoring sensors powered by Suricata, the industry-leading open-source intrusion detection engine. Recognizing the need to advance its capabilities while retaining compatibility with their existing Suricata threat intelligence and detection logic, PwC joined forces with Stamus Networks to implement Clear NDR The open and transparent NDR system empowers enterprise cyber defenders to uncover threats and unauthorized network activity before harm is done to organizations. By deploying Clear NDR, PwC will bring powerful network-based threat detection and response to its clients in the UK, New Zealand, the US, and across EMEA.“We are delighted to be the first MSSP to bring Clear NDR to the UK market. Integrating Clear NDR into our managed services enables us to offer our clients even greater levels of network visibility and more proactive threat detection,” said Ross Foley, Managed Cyber Defence lead at PwC UK. “This collaboration will enable our clients to identify and respond to threats with greater speed and procession, leveraging the power of the Clear NDR platform together with PwC’s bespoke threat intelligence and detection content.”Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks, added, “We are thrilled to be working with PwC UK to deliver the advanced threat detection and response capabilities of Clear NDR to their clients. PwC’s expertise in cybersecurity and their commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner to help organizations protect their critical infrastructure. Together, we can uncover hidden threats and provide unparalleled network visibility for their clients.”Why Network Detection and Response MattersNetwork Detection and Response (NDR) solutions focus on monitoring and analyzing network traffic to detect and respond to malicious activities in real time. Unlike Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems that monitor individual devices, NDR systems like Clear NDR provide a comprehensive view of an organization’s entire network, uncovering threats that evade traditional security tools.With capabilities such as machine learning, behavioral analytics, and signature-based detection, Clear NDR identifies a wide range of threats, including malware, lateral movement, unauthorized access, and anomalies in network traffic.Enhanced Visibility for Early Detection and ResponseNetwork visibility is crucial to an effective threat detection and response service offering. By monitoring network traffic, PwC can:Detect Threats Early: Identify malicious activities and Declarations of CompromiseTM (DoC) at their earliest stages.Respond Rapidly: Act swiftly with real-time insights and automated responses to prevent damage and reduce downtime in client networks.Conduct Comprehensive Threat Analysis: Understand the context and scope of threats to prevent future incidents.PwC has integrated Clear NDR into its advanced security operations, combining the power of NDR with other systems in its security technology stack. This strategic move ensures PwC’s clients benefit from superior network visibility, advanced threat detection, and a proactive approach to mitigating risks.“We are already empowering our clients to address challenges they’ve struggled with before, such as uncovering lateral movement, identifying anomalies, and meeting compliance requirements. This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of today’s dynamic threat landscape,” added Foley.# # #Media Contact:Kim SchofieldStamus Networkskim@stamus-networks.com+1 (603) 234-4000About Stamus NetworksStamus Networks believes that cyber defense is bigger than any single person, platform, company, or technology. That’s why we leverage the power of community to deliver the next generation of open and transparent network defense. Trusted by security teams at the world’s most targeted organizations, our flagship offering – Clear NDR™ – empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized network activity before they harm their organizations. Clear NDR helps defenders see more clearly and act more confidently through detection they can trust with results they can explain. Learn how at stamus-networks.com.About PwCAt PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com

