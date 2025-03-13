CriticalArc Appoints Danny Malone as Global Product Marketing Director

SafeZone's Comprehensive Suite of Safety, Security, and Incident Management Tools

CriticalArc Strengthens Global Growth Strategy with Appointment of Danny Malone to Accelerate SafeZone Adoption and Customer Success

Our customer base has grown significantly, and with that growth comes the need to ensure that organizations fully understand and leverage SafeZone’s capabilities to maximize return on investment,” — Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Group Chief Operating Officer at CriticalArc

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CriticalArc , the global leader behind the innovative safety and incident management platform SafeZone , is thrilled to announce Danny Malone’s transition into the newly created role of Global Product Marketing Director. This strategic move underscores CriticalArc’s commitment to enhancing customer success and further accelerating global adoption of the SafeZone solution.With the adoption of SafeZone rapidly increasing across industries worldwide, CriticalArc has experienced substantial growth. As a result, the organization decided to create a dedicated Product Marketing role at this crucial juncture.“Our customer base has grown significantly, and with that growth comes the need to ensure that organizations fully understand and leverage SafeZone’s capabilities to maximize return on investment,” said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Group Chief Operating Officer at CriticalArc.By formalizing this role, CriticalArc aims to deliver clear, consistent, and impactful messaging around SafeZone’s high-value use cases. This investment will ensure the evolving needs of the market are addressed while helping customers enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency.Danny Malone brings a wealth of experience and an unparalleled understanding of SafeZone and its user community to his new role. Over the past seven years, Danny has played a key role in building CriticalArc’s Customer Success team and maintaining a world-class standard of support for SafeZone users globally.“Danny’s hands-on experience with customers worldwide gives him unique insight into how organizations use SafeZone in real-world scenarios,” stated Glenn Farrant, CriticalArc CEO. “His ability to translate those insights into meaningful messaging and resources strengthens our ability to engage, inform, and empower our customers.”Danny’s new focus will include working closely with customers to keep them informed about new features, best practices, and innovative use cases. By unlocking the full potential of SafeZone for customers, his efforts will also enhance long-term adoption and success within their organizations.For prospective customers, Danny’s expertise will help communicate SafeZone’s value in a way that resonates with decision-makers, simplifying the process of addressing their safety and operational challenges. His role bridges product development with customer success, ensuring SafeZone remains the leading solution in the field.For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com or email marketing@criticalarc.com.About CriticalArcCriticalArc provides SafeZone, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution that helps large organizations keep their people safe and respond more effectively to critical incidents so they can fulfil their duty of care and mitigate risks. SafeZone fundamentally transforms the ability to manage personal safety, security, and emergency situations so organizations can respond faster and more effectively to protect their most important asset, their people. Through real-time visualization, communications, and response coordination, SafeZone streamlines operations, is easy to use and quick to deploy. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com , email marketing@criticalarc.com or call +1-800-985-9402.

