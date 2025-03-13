EUCAST Global Applauds U.S. Commerce Secretary’s Commitment to Smart, Cost-Effective Broadband Expansion

Gary Sumihiro Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EUCAST Global Inc., a leading provider of 4G and 5G private cellular network solutions is applauding U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick’s commitment to reforming the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program to accelerate high-speed internet expansion nationwide. By cutting red tape, reducing inefficiencies, and embracing a technology-neutral approach, the Secretary is taking the necessary steps to ensure broadband deployment is fast, cost-effective, and accessible to all Americans.In a commentary published and syndicated by Inside Sources today , Gary Sumihiro wrote in part:“…While the federal government plays a role in funding and oversight, the private sector is best suited to deploy broadband quickly and affordably. Private companies are already developing scalable technologies that can close the digital divide more efficiently than bureaucratic programs. Fair competition, where small- and medium-size companies have the same opportunities as larger ones, will drive innovation and lower costs. Further, investment from trusted foreign partners (not adversaries) can strengthen broadband infrastructure without compromising security.Broadband expansion is urgent. Millions of Americans, particularly in rural areas, lack reliable, high-speed internet. This has serious consequences for education, economic opportunity and emergency services. Students in rural communities struggle with online learning because broadband access is either unavailable or too expensive. That kind of disparity is unacceptable…”“Bridging the digital divide is essential for education, healthcare, emergency services, and economic opportunity,” said Gary Sumihiro, Executive Vice President of EUCAST Global. “Secretary Lutnick’s focus on streamlining the process and allowing market-driven solutions to play a central role will ensure that connectivity reaches underserved communities efficiently and without unnecessary financial burdens on taxpayers. EUCAST Global stands ready to deliver scalable, cost-effective broadband solutions that can be rapidly deployed where they are needed most.”Millions of Americans, particularly in rural areas, still lack access to reliable broadband, creating significant disparities in education and economic opportunity. Previous government-led efforts were slowed by excessive regulations and an overreliance on specific technologies, limiting competition and innovation. By encouraging private-sector leadership and public-private partnerships, the federal government can drive broadband expansion faster and more affordably.“Students in rural areas shouldn’t have to rely on coffee shops or fast-food restaurants just to complete their schoolwork,” Sumihiro continued. “The private sector is already delivering the scalable, flexible 5G solutions necessary to bring high-speed internet into homes, schools, and businesses without the cost and delays of traditional broadband deployment.”EUCAST Global’s advanced wireless solutions—including portable and scalable 4G LTE and 5G network infrastructure—provide a practical alternative to expensive fiber-based networks. These technologies enable seamless, secure, and cost-effective connectivity for schools, healthcare facilities, first responders, and businesses, ensuring no community is left behind.The National Telecommunications Information Administration (NTIA), an agency within the Department of Commerce, is providing grants aimed at advancing Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) solutions that leverage 5G and artificial intelligence to expand broadband access. This initiative will help foster greater competition in the broadband market, promote secure alternatives to foreign telecom equipment, and accelerate connectivity efforts across underserved communities.“Our team at EUCAST is dedicated to working with policymakers, industry leaders, and local communities to implement technology-driven solutions that maximize the impact of broadband investments,” added Sumihiro. “By embracing 5G and other innovative connectivity solutions, we can finally close the digital divide and create new opportunities for millions of Americans – in a way that Lutnick demands, ‘efficiently and effectively at the lowest cost to taxpayers.’”###EUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit www.eucastglobal.com For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

