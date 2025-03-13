IFM Investments LLC Bring Premium Italian Cereals and Muesli with Venosta by Fuchs to Dubai - UAE

Venosta Range of Healthy Cornflakes and Muesli created in the Italian Alps Venosta Breakfast Cornflakes distributed by Italian Food Masters in Dubai UAE Venosta by Fuchs : Muesli with wild fruit a true gourmet crunchy delight in Dubai - UAE | IFM Investments LLC

The partnership of IFM Investments LLC with Fuchs brings a taste of the Italian Alps to Dubai and UAE with Venosta Cereals and Muesli in the breakfast tables.

Smart Food Solutions for HoReCa sectors in Dubai and UAE” — Corrado Chiarentin

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian Food Masters (IFM), the distribution division of IFM Investments LLC is proud to announce its partnership with Venosta by Fuchs to distribute a premium range of cereals and muesli products across the UAE. This collaboration brings together two leading companies in the food industry to offer high-quality breakfast options to consumers in the region further strengthens with IFM’s commitment to providing top-tier breakfast solutions and exceptional products to the UAE’s dynamic hospitality industry.Sourced from the picturesque valleys of South Tyrol in the Italian Alps, Venosta cereals and muesli blends are crafted with the finest ingredient each gently roasted to preserve their natural goodness and essential nutrients. These products are known for their rich flavors and nutritional value, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.With this new partnership, IFM expands its portfolio of premium food products to meet the growing demand for healthy breakfast options in the UAE. The company is committed to servicing the UAE’s HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) sector, while also offering consumers access to high-quality Italian breakfast products through the IFM Gourmet Online Retail platform.“We are thrilled to partner with Venosta by Fuchs to bring their premium expanding range of cereals and muesli products to the UAE market,” said Corrado Chiarentin, CEO of IFM Investments LLC. “At IFM, we are dedicated to providing the highest-quality food products, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. We are confident that consumers will love the delicious and nutritious breakfast options from Venosta. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering the finest European food products. Venosta’s range is already well-received by the UAE’s HoReCa sector and online gourmet retail customers. These products are rich in fiber and vitamins, low in fat, and free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives—making them the perfect choice for health-conscious food service providers and consumers.”For years, IFM Investments LLC has been dedicated to introducing exceptional food products from around the world to the UAE market. This collaboration further strengthens IFM’s position as a leading distributor of premium food products, catering to the UAE’s growing demand for premium breakfast options in its luxury-focused hospitality sector.IFM has a strong presence in the UAE market and is known for its high-quality food products from around the world. With its premium range of cereals and muesli, Venosta perfectly complements IFM’s existing portfolio of high-quality food products, and the company looks forward to a successful collaboration. The partnership with Venosta by Fuchs brings a taste of the Italian Alps to UAE breakfast tables.For more information, visit IFM’s website or follow them on social media for updates on the availability of Venosta by Fuchs products in the UAE.For inquiries, please contact:Italian Food MastersEmail: info@italianfoodmasters.comPhone: +971 4882 9791Website: www.italianfoodmasters.com For retail online, visit IFM Gourmet Dubai : www.ifmgourmet.com Company Profile: IFM Investments LLCFounded in 2011 by Corrado Chiarentin and Ottavia Molinari, IFM Investments LLC has emerged as a renowned leader in the gourmet food industry in the UAE. With a strong commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the region’s evolving culinary landscape, IFM has built a robust reputation for delivering premium Italian and international food products. The company’s founders, who have lived in the UAE since 1992, leverage their extensive local knowledge to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of the region. IFM Investments LLC is distinguished by its diverse and specialized divisions, each catering to the growing demand for quality and luxury food products, gourmet gifts, and high-end food services across the UAE and beyond. Through the careful selection and distribution of exclusive, premium food products, IFM ensures that only the finest ingredients reach its discerning clientele.Over the years, IFM Investments LLC has strategically expanded its ownership structure, welcoming United Investment Group LLC (UIG), a prominent UAE conglomerate based in Dubai, as a key strategic shareholder. This partnership not only enhances IFM’s market position but also accelerates its growth potential, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the continued delivery of premium culinary experiences across the region.Divisions of IFM Investments LLC:• Italian Food MastersA premier distributor of high-quality Italian food products, Italian FoodMasters serves hotels, restaurants, and retailers across the UAE, offering a widerange of traditional and gourmet food items sourced directly from Italy.• IFM Gourmet DubaiA luxury online gourmet destination, IFM Gourmet Dubai provides exclusive artisanal delicacies, including sweets, savories, cakes, premium teas, fine chocolates, and bespoke gift hampers. This platform has become the go-to choice for high-end food lovers in the region.• IFM Food IndustriesThe manufacturing arm of the company, IFM Food Industries, specializes in food production, including bakery goods, pizzas, mozzarella cheese, and other processed food items. The division is dedicated to maintaining top-tier quality and continuous innovation in food manufacturing.For inquiries please contact:IFM INVESTMENTS LLCDIP2 - POBox 211090 - Dubai, UAEEmail: info@italianfoodmasters.comPhone: +97148829791Website: www.ifminvestmentsllc.com

