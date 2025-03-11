Italian Food Masters Introduces Lurisia: The Finest Pure Italian Alpine Water to Dubai and the UAE

Lurisia Fine Water Stille and Sparkling in dining table Clear Water Lurisia from Bottle to Drinking Glass Clear Water Lurisia Drinking Pure Water

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian Food Masters, the leading distributor of premium food and beverage products in the UAE, is proud to announce the official distribution of Lurisia Premium Natural Mineral Water from the Italian Alps. Available in Still and Sparkling, Lurisia is the ultimate choice for fine dining restaurants, specialty coffee shops, and gourmet stores and discerning private customers.Sourced from the pristine Monte Pigna springs in the Piedmont region of Italy, Lurisia Water is renowned for its exceptional purity, delicate mineral balance, and smooth taste. Recognized by chefs and sommeliers worldwide, it is the preferred water choice for high-end gastronomy, elevating every dining experience. Lurisia is part of the beverage portfolio owned by Coca-Cola, the global leader in the beverage industry, ensuring its commitment to quality and excellence.“Our mission has always been to bring the finest Italian flavors to the UAE. With Lurisia, we are offering a water of unmatched quality that embodies the purity and excellence of Italy,” said Corrado Chiarentin, CEO and Co-founder of IFM Investments LLC.Lurisia’s elegant glass bottles make it the perfect addition to luxury hospitality settings, enhancing the refined atmosphere of Michelin-starred restaurants, boutique cafés, and exclusive gourmet retailers. Now, through IFM Gourmet retail channel, also private customers in Dubai and UAE can enjoy Lurisia at home, bringing the essence of the Italian Alps to their tables.For inquiries and orders, please contact:Italian Food MastersEmail: info@italianfoodmasters.comPhone: +97148829791Website: www.italianfoodmasters.com For retail purchases, visit IFM Gourmet Dubai online www.ifmgoumet.com Email: contact@ifmgourmet.comAbout Italian Food MastersItalian Food Masters, a division of IFM Investments LLC, is a premier distributor of PREMIUM food and beverage products in the UAE. With a portfolio of high-quality, exclusive brands, IFM brings the best of the world to theUnited Arab Emirates’ top restaurants, hotels and gourmet retailers.

