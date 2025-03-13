Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on the draft RS Constitution

SARAJEVO, 13 March 2025 - The draft RS (Republika Srpska) Constitution directly violates the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina and represents a dangerous attempt to disrupt the state's legal framework, weaken institutional integrity, and intensify political divisions. All elected officials and members of any parliament, including RS National Assembly delegates, carry the responsibility to recognize, prevent and avoid processes that pose a threat to democracy, the constitutional order and the stability of the country.

