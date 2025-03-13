Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,660 in the last 365 days.

Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on the draft RS Constitution

SARAJEVO, 13 March 2025 - The draft RS (Republika Srpska) Constitution directly violates the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina and represents a dangerous attempt to disrupt the state's legal framework, weaken institutional integrity, and intensify political divisions. All elected officials and members of any parliament, including RS National Assembly delegates, carry the responsibility to recognize, prevent and avoid processes that pose a threat to democracy, the constitutional order and the stability of the country.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on the draft RS Constitution

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more