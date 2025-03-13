Saskatchewan Hosts 2025 Aerospace and Defence Forum

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2025

Today, The Government of Saskatchewan is hosting the 2025 Saskatchewan Aerospace and Defence Forum in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Aviation Council. The event will highlight Saskatchewan's many contributions to the sector at a national and international level.

"Saskatchewan has much to offer the aerospace and defence industry, both here in Canada and beyond," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Not only do we have a world-class manufacturing sector which is highly engaged and capable of supporting this important work, but we are also home to some of the most advanced research and development facilities in the world, that are actively working to create new innovative technologies."

The event brings together leading multinational defence prime contractors, along with Saskatchewan manufacturers and other suppliers that provide goods and services to the defence industry. This year's agenda includes presentations by Leonardo, CAE, General Dynamics Land Systems, Calian Advanced Technologies and the Canadian Space Agency, among others.

"As a global company we attend events around the world, but the Saskatchewan Aerospace and Defence Forum is a 'must-attend' event for us," Calian Advanced Technologies' Vice President Defence Russ Beaudin said. "This event gives attendees an excellent opportunity to meet with key members of defence companies who provide updates on current opportunities, future programs, as well as information on how to become involved. Many of the programs that will be discussed provide opportunities for companies in Saskatchewan."

With Western countries set to ramp up NATO spending, Saskatchewan, has all the resources the defence sector needs to thrive. It is primarily the province's manufacturing sector, which employs over 32,000 people, that supports the defence industry. Manufacturing remains crucial to the growth and diversification of Saskatchewan's economy.

More manufacturing companies are entering this space every year, and their talent, skill and ingenuity is second to none. In 2024, Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales reached $22.7 billion, while capital investment in the province's manufacturing sector totaled $1.1 billion.

