Saskatchewan Stands Strong in the Face of Tariffs

Province will Continue to Seek out a Diplomatic Resolution to Tariffs, While Pursuing New International Opportunities

Today, Premier Scott Moe, hosted a Saskatchewan Business Roundtable in Saskatoon with provincial companies most likely to be impacted by the tariffs threatened by the U.S., and China. Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding and Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison also led industry consultations with businesses from the potash, critical minerals, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and forestry sectors.

"We know these tariffs will decrease the competitiveness of Saskatchewan products, negatively impacting investment and the provincial economy," Moe said. "Our companies bear the brunt of these impacts, which is why I am committed to standing up for Saskatchewan's interests, focusing on calm and sensible solutions. These tariffs, particularly from China, will disproportionately impact Saskatchewan and we urge the federal government to continue working with provinces to create an economically sound and reasoned response."

On March 8, 2025, China announced its intention to implement 100 per cent tariffs on canola oil, canola meal and pea imports. They also announced 25 per cent tariffs on pork and aquatic products. These tariffs are scheduled to begin on March 20, 2025.

These are in addition to the 25 per cent tariffs from the U.S. on all Canadian goods, with a lesser 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy. These tariffs will hurt all three economies and raise prices for millions of consumers.

Since November 2024, Premier Moe and Government of Saskatchewan representatives have participated in several provincial, national and international engagements on the issue of tariffs.

"We will continue to reach out to our contacts across Canada, the U.S., and China to advocate for Saskatchewan's interests and further encourage them to speak to their local representatives," Moe said. "Saskatchewan will also continue to prioritize international engagement to grow markets for Saskatchewan exporters."

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest trade partner. Roughly $40 billion worth of goods cross the border every year. China is the province's second-largest trading partner. In 2024, agri-food exports to China were worth $3.7 billion and accounted for 38 per cent of total agri-food exports from Canada.

Saskatchewan is a strong advocate for free trade and currently exports to every province and territory in Canada and to more than 160 countries.

Through our network of nine international trade offices, Saskatchewan has been able to diversify exports in recent years. This international presence has allowed the province to become the least dependent on the American market due to a strong global reputation as a sustainable and reliable source of food and energy security.

For more information on Saskatchewan - U.S. Trade, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

