Stroke survivor gives inspiring keynote address at your next meeting

Speech on Stroke recovery teaches inspiring lessons about the hidden power inside each and every one of us

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan tells his true and inspiring story to help improve your group and make your company more successful in the process.At the top of his game in business and life, Jeff Kagan had a stroke. This instantly changed his life. It’s hard to comprehend but think of everything you know and do on a daily basis being ripped away, instantly.The effects of this stroke lasted many years through a long-term recovery.Kagan was, and once again is a successful, top Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist and Influencer. Visit his web site to learn more at www.JeffKAGAN.com He knew nothing about stroke until it struck him. It changed him and his life, instantly. He learned success in one area of your life does not protect you in other areas.He discusses how quickly life can change. He advises everyone to be prepared in advance.Suddenly, being taken off the playing field for several years was shocking, but there was nothing that could be done. He was now having to go through the process of a long-term recovery.Bit-by-bit he got better and stronger, day by day, year after year.Kagan shares his indescribable journey to recovery over many years and many steps. As he tells this story, the audience is always mesmerized by this sudden transformation of life. And how working hard to recover always empowers the listener.Kagan wrote several books to help his children, family and friends better understand what he was going through.These stories are purchased and read by countless stroke survivors and their family.Stroke is sudden. However, Kagan has learned most people are simply unaware of the power they have inside of them to accomplish anything they focus on.It often takes a serious illness, accident or event for some of us to learn just how powerful and knowledgeable we really are.Recovery took years, but that drive helped Kagan’s mind re-wire itself and heal. The part of the brain which dies due to lack of blood flow, remains dead. However, over time your brain can re-wire itself.“This is truly a miracle. Some recover faster and more so than others.” says Kagan.Positive Attitude and daily, hard work is one of many keys to success with stroke recovery and with life itself.Today Kagan is pretty-much back to normal. Back on top as a Technology Industry Analyst, columnist, influencer and keynote “There is an intense interest from others wanting to hear this inspiring story. They are encouraged and learn something important that everyone should know about their lives. The lessons learned over time keeps listeners glued to their seats and absorbing every word.” Says Kagan.Kagan learned so many important lessons about life, success, staying focused, being successful at work, at love, at your family, with your friends and so much more.Lessons to help you get through your current challenges and succeed.Stroke and the unknown ahead was tough for Kagan, but it was even more severe for his wife, children and parents who didn’t know how this story would end.Everyone must forge ahead without knowing what is coming. That being the case, you can either think positive thoughts of recovery, or you can give in. Thinking positive thoughts are the only path to recovery, to building and to success.This is the only way forward.Kagan has changed and grown, learning these important lessons. He wants to help everyone better understand themselves, their loved ones, their friends, their workmates and so much more.He wants to help others recognize the power they have inside right now.At the same time, it is important to understand you do not control everything. So, you must prepare, in advance.Not learning these important lessons leaves you vulnerable.My income stopped for many years. How would you prepare for that sudden reality?In his presentation, Kagan has a warm, truthful, heartfelt, energetic, emotional, inspirational and funny conversation with your group.They will leave shaken, but inspired at the power each of them has inside to change their world.Kagan wants to teach these important lessons that will help your group improve their lives.This story is one that will help your people grow and mature, leaving them better and stronger going forward.This will also help them become more successful at work. And that will benefit your company.Kagan says, “Everyone benefits by learning these truths of life.”Ask Jeff Kagan to spend some time with your group. Give a Keynote Address to help strengthen everyone in the audience. In turn, your company will be better and stronger as well.Being concerned if he did not recover, these secrets of success that he learned would be lost forever. He wanted to make sure his children new these secrets. That was the reason he wrote these books.Two important books are “Life After Stroke” and “Secrets to Stroke Recovery” on Amazon.com. The links are below. And he is continually writing to help more.Father Shares Secrets to Success and Happiness with His Children: You Can Be Successful If You Know the Secret - Paperback – March 8, 2016Life After Stroke: On the Road to Recovery Paperback – March 1, 2011Contact:Jeff KaganTech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer, host of “Jeff Kagan Interviews”, author and Keynote Speaker.Connect with Jeff Kagan by email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comVisit his web site: www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn site: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) site: https://x.com/jeffkagan Read Jeff Kagan columns on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Read Jeff Kagan columns on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan” to see much of his work.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for four decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, Event Horizon, Singularity, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

