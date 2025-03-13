Halpern Café Opens in The Ark at the Shames JCC in Tarrytown

Chef Noam Zabari

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next step in the evolution of the Shames JCC in Tarrytown was unveiled recently, with the opening of the Halpern Café in the Cohen Family Atrium at The Ark , the JCC’s new performance venue and events space. Chef Noam Zabari brings his Levantine-influenced cooking to the J, inspired by the complex and distinct flavors of a region that includes Lebanon, Syria, Israel and Yemen, with a focus on natural and wholesome ingredients. The café is open for JCC members and non-members alike during breakfast and lunch. Chef Zabari’s delicious fare will also be available for home delivery catering and for those hosting special events at The Ark.Noam Zabari, whose catering business in Queens, NY developed a fiercely loyal following, has been cooking since he was 15 years old and believes that food can be both nutritious and delicious in equal measure. He enjoys cooking Middle Eastern food because it has an array of so many different, distinct flavors developed within the region over time. He particularly looks forward to cooking at the JCC and “breaking bread across cultures,” as he is a believer in the unifying power of food.Zabari sources many elements of his food from the countries they originate from for the freshest ingredients. For example, he gets tahini from Nablus, via Isreal’s most renowned tahini purveyor.The Halpern café will look to put a twist on traditional menu options that may be familiar to local diners, such as sandwiches and parfaits. For example, diners can start their day with a Yemeni-spiced yogurt smoothie sweetened with date puree and full of heart healthy walnuts; or grab lunch and hang out in the Atrium with a traditional Jewish-Iraqi sabiche sandwich, featuring hummus, eggplant, hard-boiled egg and fresh chopped salad. Each day features a soup, such as Lebanese lentil, and special, such as chicken shawarma.Noam is committed to health and wellness, as his own fitness journey inspired him to cook food that helped him to feel his best. He offers menu items made with “clean” ingredients, including gluten free options, food free of seed oil, and sweet treats using only fruit with no added sugar.Zabari’s catering menu will feature offerings ranging from vegan/vegetarian options to kabobs of every type. A sampling of the menu includes: kufta (beef or lamb); shish tawook (Lebanese chicken); koobideh kabob (Persian style); and dips and salads such as hummus and mutabal.Culinary enthusiasts can experience the full range of tastes and flavors Chef Zabari brings to Westchester County for the first time during a special four-course dining experience, “A Taste of the Levant,” on Thursday, March 27, from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. The Middle Eastern tasting menu, along with complimentary beer, wine and mocktails (for persons over 21) is available for $90 per person for JCC members and $110 per person for non-members. More information and reservations for the event are available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/ The Halpern Café at the JCC will be open for coffee and smoothie service starting at 8:00am Monday-Friday, with food service from 10:00am – 2:00pm. Those wishing to order catering from Chef Zabari delivered to their homes, or for special events they are planning at The Ark, can reach the Chef at: Zabari@shamesjcc.org..About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.