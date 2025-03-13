Curio Welcomes Former U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan to Advisory Board

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan Joins Curio’s Advisory Board to Advance Nuclear Fuel Recycling and Policy Innovation.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curio , a pioneering force in nuclear technology, is proud to welcome former U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan to its advisory board. A steadfast advocate for nuclear energy innovation and fuel recycling, Duncan brings extensive policy expertise and legislative leadership that will bolster Curio’s mission to transform nuclear waste management and advance sustainable fuel solutions.“We are honored to have Jeff Duncan join our advisory board,” said Ed McGinnis, CEO of Curio. “His deep understanding of nuclear policy and commitment to fuel recycling align seamlessly with our vision for NuCycle technology and the development of a closed nuclear fuel cycle.”Duncan represented South Carolina’s 3rd congressional district from 2011 until his retirement in January 2025. A key figure in shaping U.S. energy policy, he served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security. His leadership was instrumental in advancing nuclear energy legislation, including the Nuclear Fuel Recycling and Modernization Act, which sought to accelerate the deployment of advanced fuel recycling technologies.“Curio is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in nuclear energy: recycling spent fuel,” said Jeff Duncan. “Throughout my tenure in Congress, I championed policies that unlock nuclear energy’s full potential. Curio’s NuCycle technology is a game-changer—offering a path to significantly reducing nuclear waste while enhancing America’s energy security. I look forward to helping Curio navigate the regulatory landscape and drive meaningful progress in the industry.”As an advisory board member, Duncan will provide strategic guidance on policy, regulatory affairs, and market development related to nuclear fuel recycling. His expertise will be critical as Curio advances its NuCycle technology, which aims to establish a closed nuclear fuel cycle—a cornerstone of next-generation nuclear sustainability.“Jeff Duncan’s leadership in nuclear policy will be invaluable as we advance our recycling initiatives,” added Rabbi Yechezkel Moskowitz, Founder of Curio. “His insights into the legislative process and nuclear energy landscape will play a key role in our mission in reshaping how the U.S. manages its nuclear resources.”

