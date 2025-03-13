OPERATION OVERREACH UNIVERSE: 5-Part Conspiracy Series Launches as Government Watchdog Thrillers Trend

OPERATION OVERREACH UNIVERSE 5-Part Conspiracy Thriller Series Launches Across Multiple Streaming Platforms as Public Authority Scrutiny Films Gain Traction.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public discourse around government surveillance reaches new heights, the complete five-part conspiracy thriller series OPERATION OVERREACH UNIVERSE has launched across multiple streaming platforms. The series offers viewers a timely exploration of personal freedom, media manipulation, and institutional control.Chip Rossetti, who also stars in several installments, created, wrote, and directed the series, which is now available to stream on The Roku Channel EncourageTV , and Tubi.OPERATION OVERREACH UNIVERSE unfolds across five interconnected parts: HIDDEN, SHELTERED, FOUND, SURVIVE, and COMPLIANCE. The series follows documentary filmmaker Bryan Rakell (Rossetti) as he uncovers evidence of a massive global conspiracy. He ultimately connects with off-the-grid survivalist Darren Culling (Travis Wesley Hancock) as both men navigate a world where truth is increasingly difficult to discern."This series asks uncomfortable but necessary questions about the information we consume and the systems we trust," said Rossetti. "At its core, OPERATION OVERREACH UNIVERSE examines how far individuals will go to preserve their freedom when faced with institutional threats."The series features notable performances from Courtney Lee Simpson as the mysterious Alyssa Cole, Brian Scott Gilmore, Sarah Cleveland, Bishop Stevens, Caleb Baughman, Zaine Bray, and Robert Shepherd, who was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the International Christian Film Festival (ICFF).In HIDDEN (Part 1), podcaster and documentary filmmaker Bryan Rakell stumbles upon information revealing a massive global conspiracy. Before he can alert the public, he becomes the target of powerful forces determined to silence him.SHELTERED (Part 2) shifts perspective to Darren Culling, a man who has abandoned society to live off-grid after years of perceived media manipulation. His isolated existence is disrupted when he discovers an unconscious woman in the woods, forcing him to confront his paranoia and test what remains of his faith.The narrative returns to Rakell in FOUND (Part 3) as he takes refuge in a familiar location while uncovering additional evidence of the conspiracy. SURVIVE (Part 4) sees Rakell embrace his documentary filmmaking skills to connect with other survivors, while COMPLIANCE (Part 5) brings Rakell and Culling together as they confront the Office of Global Compliance."We've created a series that resonates with contemporary anxieties while delivering an engaging thriller narrative," said Rossetti. "The fragmented storytelling allows viewers to piece together the larger conspiracy as they follow our characters' journeys."Early audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the series' thought-provoking themes and suspenseful pacing. Critics have noted the show's relevance in today's climate of increasing digital surveillance and information control.

OPERATION OVERREACH UNIVERSE Trailer

