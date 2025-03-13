Construction Manager Selected for I-55 Bridge Replacement Project

Memphis, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has selected Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. as the construction manager for the I-55 bridge replacement project.

In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a landmark federal investment in Tennessee of nearly $400 million towards half the cost of replacing the I-55 Bridge over the Mississippi River. In addition to the nearly $400 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, TDOT, utilizing a state general fund allocation provided through the Transportation Modernization Act, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) have each committed up to $200 million demonstrating a collaborative effort to fund this bridge replacement. This marks the single-largest transportation investment in Tennessee state history.

The I-55 Bridge, a vital link for national commerce, is set to undergo a comprehensive overhaul to add capacity, improve safety standards, ensure route resiliency, and maintain optimal operational conditions. The existing bridge, which has served travelers for 75 years since its construction, will be replaced with a larger structure designed to meet modern seismic codes as it sits on the New Madrid fault line.

"This project is building a stronger future for Tennessee," said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. "We are thrilled to partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Arkansas, and now Kiewit, whose proven track record will be invaluable to the success of this transformative project to enhance regional and national connectivity and safety significantly. We look forward to its positive impact on our state and country for decades to come."

"The Arkansas Department of Transportation is pleased to partner with TDOT to construct a modern structure on a corridor that conveys many critical goods and services through the heart of our nation each day," said ARDOT Director Jared Wiley. "We are thankful that TDOT was able to secure this historic grant award and are confident in Kiewit's ability to deliver the project on time and budget."

"Kiewit is very pleased to have been selected to help deliver the bridge replacement project for the Tennessee and Arkansas Departments of Transportation," said Dave Miles, Executive Vice President of Kiewit Corporation. "We have a long history of safely building and engineering complex bridge and transportation projects across the United States, including in both states. We are excited to bring our experience and skilled workforce to this project, which importantly connects both states for people within and traveling through the region."

The environmental process is wrapping up on the I-55 Bridge Replacement project. Design is underway, and Right-of-Way coordination should begin later this year. Construction is estimated to start in fiscal year 2026.

While finalizing the contract with Kiewit for the construction manager, the department will continue to deliver this project. This decision is another progressive step utilizing an Alternative Delivery method, the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC). CM/GC is used for complex projects, aligning technical direction, organizational structure, and budgets with the department's strategic vision.

For more information about the proposed project, visit America's River Crossing.

###