New Study: Graduates of Accredited Healthcare Management Programs Have Higher Employment Rates and Starting Salaries

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking study published today in the Journal of Health Administration Education demonstrates the tangible benefits of accreditation in graduate healthcare administration programs. The study, led by Dr. Daniel Fisher of the University of North Carolina Wilmington, found that graduates of Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME)-accredited programs consistently have higher employment rates and earn more in their first year after graduation compared to graduates from non-accredited programs.

The research analyzed data from the US Department of Education College Scorecard for the academic years 2018–2019 and 2020–2021, comparing employment rates, median salaries, and debt burden between graduates of accredited and non-accredited programs. The College Scorecard is a US Department of Education data initiative providing transparency and consumer information related to individual institutions of higher education and individual fields of study within those institutions.

Key findings include:

Lower Unemployment Rates: Graduates of CAHME-accredited programs had lower unemployment rates (3.6% in 2019 and 3.2% in 2021) compared to their non-accredited peers (5.9% and 4.6%, respectively).

Higher Earnings: One year after graduation, accredited program graduates earned more than $10,000 than their non-accredited counterparts in 2019 ($71,965 vs. $61,439 in 2019), and nearly $8,000 more in 2021 ($68,779 vs. $60,817).

Comparable Debt Burden: While there was no significant difference in student loan debt in 2019, in 2021, accredited program graduates carried slightly higher debt loads. However, their increased earning potential suggests a strong return on investment.

"This study reinforces what has long been believed—programmatic accreditation matters," said Dr. Daniel Fisher, lead author of the study. "CAHME accreditation serves as a quality signal for employers and students alike, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for leadership roles in healthcare management."

Dr. Anthony Stanowski, President & CEO of CAHME, emphasized the importance of these findings, "The study provides tangible evidence showing how CAHME’s specialized programmatic accreditation provides students with a competitive advantage in the job market and enhances the overall quality of healthcare leadership."

As the only accreditor recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) for healthcare management education, CAHME plays a critical role in ensuring high standards in graduate education.

Dr. Cynthia Hammond-Jackson, President of CHEA, praised the study’s findings, stating, "Accreditation is a cornerstone of quality assurance in higher education, and this study underscores its impact in healthcare management education. Graduates of accredited programs benefit from rigorous curricula, industry-aligned competencies, and stronger career prospects. This is why accreditation remains vital to the future of higher education."

This study adds to a growing body of research highlighting the value of programmatic accreditation. As the demand for healthcare administrators continues to grow, students and educational institutions alike will benefit from data-driven insights that underscore the impact of quality assurance in education.

The full study is available HERE.

For more information on CAHME accreditation and its impact, visit www.cahme.org.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders.

CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

