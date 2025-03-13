Meet 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Tara Gray

In a world where innovative thinking and technological skills are increasingly important, the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education knows the importance of honoring the dedicated STEM teachers fostering thriving learning environments that allow students to develop these skills.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa. The award honors teachers making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on March 3. We asked each awardee to share a bit of their story, telling us about their time as a STEM Teacher, how they came to the profession, what inspires them and what continues to excite them about teaching STEM.

Today, we are highlighting Tara Gray, agriculture science teacher at Marshalltown High School in the North Central Iowa STEM region.

What is the most rewarding part of being a STEM teacher?

The most rewarding part for me of being a STEM teacher is watching a student that believes they are unable to excel at school convert their belief into knowing that they do have the intelligence and skills to excel in STEM fields. A STEM-based education challenges them to think outside the box, to be creative and curious, gain confidence, and possibly the most important realization, identify that they are capable of achieving success.

How did you become interested in teaching agriculture?

I grew up on a family livestock farm just outside of Toledo, Iowa. I was never expected to pursue an agricultural career but as I grew up and watched my parents and all my grandparents work tirelessly on their farms and see the rewards of their hard work, I knew I wanted to pursue an agricultural profession.

I served as an advocate for the beef industry and the agriculture community by annually volunteering for over a decade in the Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fair. I met people from all over the world through this experience. I quickly realized the vast lack of knowledge and misunderstandings about agriculture and also the critical need for more workers in the agricultural industry. I knew then that I wanted to spend my future years supporting the agriculture community as an educator.

Tell me about a teacher who inspired you.

The teacher that has deeply inspired me was my high school math teacher, Mrs. Jill Roberts. She made learning math fun and relevant while still sharing her authentic self. I will never forget taking her Consumer Math course in high school and learning how to do my taxes, invest money and how to start/run my own business. I can only hope that my students will utilize my teachings like I have utilized her teachings.

How does agriculture align with workforce needs in your area?

In Iowa, one in five jobs is related to agriculture. I only see that number increasing. We need to teach these skills at the earliest age possible but definitely at the high school level to engage and encourage the next generation to help feed the world.

Why do you find it important to include community partners in

your lessons?

It always bothered me as I grew up and asked a teacher “when will I ever use this in life?” to often not be provided an answer and/or shrugged off. By bringing in community partners, it provides first-hand experience how they can apply the knowledge they are learning. It also starts building a relationship with my students and these businesses for a potential job placement once they graduate from the four walls of the high school.

How is agriculture different from how our parents or grandparents may have been taught?

My grandparents' generation were responsible for feeding 27 people, my parents' generation were responsible for feeding 115 people and my generation is responsible for feeding 168 people. Each generation has experienced their own challenges, but the fact is farmers will have to feed more people with less resources, particularly land. I believe that our agriculture producers are early adopters of STEM learning. They have used and intertwined science, technology, engineering and mathematics to advance practices to use resources more efficiently while increasing production. These STEM-based, advanced practices will require an educated workforce and are key for the next generation to produce adequate food for the world population. The agriculture industry will continue to evolve throughout future generations, with a growing demand to produce nutritious and safe food to feed the world.

Tell me about how you incorporate the latest technology and ideas into your lessons.

I utilize the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) for my teaching basis. These curriculums require summer training that helps keep me up to date with technology being used in the agricultural field and that should be implemented into my classroom. I talk frequently with my agricultural businesses to learn and observe technologies they have their employees run and take tours with my students so they can see the technology in action.

Tell me about the employability skills you see your students gaining or polishing through STEM lessons.

Common employability skills that are gained with my students are communication, teamwork, adaptability and finding success in failure. Students need to have strong communication skills, both verbal and written. I want and encourage students to ask questions about how the world works and why. I want them to be their own investigator, to find answers and solutions. My lessons also help students find success in failure. Thomas Edison was quoted, “I didn’t fail 1,000 times. The lightbulb was an invention with 1,000 steps.” I think it is important for everyone to learn that failure is a part of life, but how we respond is what really matters. If the work matters, we will find a way to succeed. We just have to find success in failure.

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award is not just for me but for everyone who believed in the vision to teach high school students 21st century skills using an agriculture curriculum. This includes the Marshalltown School District who hired me to establish the program, the students that have completed and endorsed the curriculum (growing the enrollment to require two instructors) and to my family and friends who have supported the journey.

