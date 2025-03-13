Genomic Biomarkers Market projected to surpass US$36.127 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.81%

The genomic biomarkers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% from US$22.631 billion in 2025 to US$36.127 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the genomic biomarkers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$36.127 billion by 2030.The global genomic biomarkers market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for personalized medicine continues to rise.Genomic biomarkers are specific DNA sequences or gene expressions that can be used to identify and predict disease risk, progression, and response to treatment. With the advancements in technology and the availability of large-scale genomic data, the use of biomarkers in healthcare has become increasingly important in the development of personalized treatments.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, is a major driving factor for the growth of the genomic biomarkers market. These biomarkers play a crucial role in early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of these diseases, leading to better treatment outcomes and improved patient care.Moreover, the growing trend of precision medicine , which focuses on tailoring treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, is also contributing to the market growth. The use of genomic biomarkers in drug development and clinical trials is also expected to drive the market in the coming years.In conclusion, the genomic biomarkers market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. With the continuous advancements in technology and the growing adoption of precision medicine, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/genomic-biomarkers-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the genomic biomarkers market that have been covered are Almac Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the genomic biomarkers market as follows:• By Typeo Predictive Biomarkerso Prognostic Biomarkers• By Indicationo Oncologyo Cardiovascular diseaseso Neurological diseaseso Renal Disorderso Others• By End Usero Hospitalso Diagnostic Centerso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Almac Group• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.• Eurofins Scientific• Myriad Genetics Inc• QIAGEN• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc• Illumina, Inc.• REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L.• Guardant Health• Complete Genomics IncorporatedReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Biologics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-biologics-market • Sample Preparation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sample-preparation-market • Global Cell Line Development Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cell-line-development-market • Genome Editing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/genome-editing-market • Genomics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/genomics-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 