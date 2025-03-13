Sugar Alcohol Market anticipated to surpass US$13.578 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.05%

The sugar alcohol market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% from US$10.613 billion in 2025 to US$13.578 billion by 2030.

The sugar alcohol market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% from US$10.613 billion in 2025 to US$13.578 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sugar alcohol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$13.578 billion by 2030.The global sugar alcohol market is experiencing significant growth as consumers continue to seek out healthier and low-calorie alternatives to traditional sweeteners One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing awareness of the negative health effects of consuming excessive amounts of sugar. As more people become health-conscious, they are actively seeking out alternatives to traditional sugar that can still satisfy their sweet cravings without the added calories. This has led to a surge in demand for sugar alcohols, which are low-calorie sweeteners derived from natural sources such as fruits and vegetables.The market is also being fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, particularly in developed countries. With sugar alcohols having a lower glycemic index and fewer calories than sugar, they are becoming a popular choice for people looking to manage their blood sugar levels and maintain a healthy weight. This has led to an increase in the use of sugar alcohols in various food and beverage products, including baked goods, confectionery, and beverages.Despite the growth potential, the sugar alcohol market still faces challenges such as limited consumer awareness and concerns about potential side effects. However, with ongoing research and development efforts to improve the taste and functionality of sugar alcohols, as well as increasing investments by key players in the market, these challenges are expected to be overcome in the coming years.As the demand for healthier and low-calorie alternatives continues to rise, the sugar alcohol market is poised for further growth and innovation. With a wide range of applications and potential health benefits, sugar alcohols are becoming a staple ingredient in many food and beverage products. This presents a significant opportunity for companies in the market to capitalize on this trend and meet the evolving needs of consumers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sugar-alcohol-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the sugar alcohol market that have been covered are ADM, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, DuPont, Associated British Foods Plc, Mitsubishi Corporation, Roquette, Gulshan Polyols, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, among others.The market analytics report segments the sugar alcohol market as follows:• By Typeo Mannitolo Sorbitolo Xylitolo Lactitolo Isomalto Maltitolo Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates (HSH)o Others• By Formo Syrupo Powdero Crystal• By Applicationo Chemicalso Pharmaceuticalso Food & Beverageso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• ADM• Cargill Incorporated• Ingredion Incorporated• Tate & Lyle• DuPont• Associated British Foods Plc• Mitsubishi Corporation• Roquette• Gulshan Polyols• Santa Cruz Biotechnology• AVANSCHEM• Sasma• Suzhou Minghua sugar alcohol Co• Shouguang Hua Li Sugar Alcohol Co., Ltd• Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/non-sugar-sweeteners-market • Sugar-Free Food Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sugar-free-food-market • Sugar Topping Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sugar-topping-market • Sugar Substitutes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sugar-substitutes-market • Sugar Polyols Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sugar-polyols-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.