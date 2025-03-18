Hawaiian Bros Returns to Multi-Unit Franchising Conference

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill St. Joseph, MO Hawaiian Bros Logo Hawaiian Bros Plate Lunch

Hawaiian Bros returns to MUFC 2025 to showcase franchise opportunities and connect with multi-unit operators ready to spread the Aloha Spirit.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the award-winning, emerging brand strategically positioned at intersection of fast-casual and quick-service dining, is excited to return to the 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC), taking place March 25–28 at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas. With a streamlined operating model designed for efficiency and speed, Hawaiian Bros will be exhibiting at Booth #2541, where attendees can connect with key team members and explore franchise opportunities.

“Hawaiian Bros has experienced incredible momentum, and we’re eager to share our evolving growth story with MUFC attendees, said Grant Kreutzer, Vice President of Franchise Development at Hawaiian Bros. “With plans to develop more than 200 locations across 40 plus markets with 10 franchise groups, we continue to seek experienced multi-unit operators who align with our brand values and are ready to bring the Aloha Spirit to new communities.”

Beyond exhibiting, Hawaiian Bros franchisees will be featured speakers in two key breakout sessions:

● Wednesday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. PDT: Alex Karcher will discuss "Building Bench Strength to Support Infrastructure to Grow" in Room Alliance 310.

● Thursday, March 27, at 2:15 p.m. PDT: Chris Aslam will share his expertise in "Scaling Up: Growing Beyond 50 Locations" in Room Alliance 309.

These sessions will provide attendees with first-hand perspectives on how Hawaiian Bros franchisees are scaling their businesses while maintaining operational efficiency and brand integrity.

Hawaiian Bros has attracted experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios. The simple, craveable menu features a variety of island-inspired Plate Lunch options featuring juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. With no freezers, fryers, or microwaves, menu items are prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients and served with drive-thru times of 30-seconds or less at the windows.

For those interested in learning more about Hawaiian Bros’ franchise opportunities, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/franchise/.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we’re inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as ’ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say “mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises 60+ restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2025 to markets in the Midwest and Southeast, including Florida.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram’s Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

