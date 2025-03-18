JMJ Appoints Mark Britton as Chief Consulting Officer to Enhance Client Engagement and Growth

Accelerating growth and advancing JMJ's safety and performance consulting capabilities worldwide

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMJ , a global technology-enabled safety and performance consulting firm specializing in transforming safety, performance, and culture, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Britton as Chief Consulting Officer. This transition from his previous role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) reflects JMJ’s strategic focus on strengthening client engagement and advancing its consulting capabilities.With over 36 years of consulting experience across many sectors, including oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, and government, Mark has worked in over 40 countries, partnering with senior leaders and their teams to build high-performance organizations and create Incident and Injury-Free™ (IIF™) environments. Mark has held multiple senior roles, including being a former CEO of JMJ. His deep expertise, commitment to JMJ’s mission, and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in positioning the firm as a global leader in culture transformation.Driving client-centered growth and innovationMark will focus on advisory leadership, innovative consulting solutions, and client success in his new role, reinforcing JMJ’s commitment to delivering tailored strategies that drive long-term impact and value. He will also play a key role in advancing JMJ’s new IIF™ NextGen safety approach, which integrates recent advancements in safety thinking with JMJ’s new technology-enabled consulting “This exciting change allows me to dedicate more time to directly advising clients, working closely with our consulting teams around the world as they continue to design and implement industry-leading solutions with our clients,” said Mark Britton, Chief Consulting Officer. “As organizations navigate increasingly complex challenges, I’m excited to work even more closely with senior leaders to unlock potential and create lasting cultural transformation.”Strategic vision for JMJ’s futureThis leadership transition aligns with JMJ’s continued growth and evolving client needs. By refining internal operations and focusing on thought leadership, Mark will play a key role in enhancing consulting services, developing new methodologies, and fostering stronger partnerships.“Mark’s experience and deep understanding of our mission makes him the perfect leader to take JMJ’s consulting practice to the next level,” said Jeff Williams, JMJ’s CEO. “His ability to drive meaningful change for our clients is unparalleled, and this shift ensures that his expertise is fully leveraged to advance both JMJ’s growth and industry impact.”As JMJ expands its global reach, this appointment reflects its commitment to innovation, leadership, and delivering transformative results for clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.