Former NBA Stars Antonio Davis and Jonathan Bender to Headline MED Week’s In-Person Event on March 26

MBDA Logo

Free Registration Now Open for March 24-27 Minority Enterprise Development Week

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week 2025, hosted by the Wisconsin Minority Business Development Agency (WIMBDA), will take place March 24-27. It will offer a weeklong series of free, high-impact events designed to equip minority entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and connections to drive business growth. Under the theme “Empowering Growth: Capital, Contracts, and Connections,” this year’s event will focus on unlocking funding, procurement, and strategic partnerships opportunities.A major highlight of MED Week 2025 is the in-person event on Wednesday, March 26 at the Italian Community Center, featuring a powerful keynote conversation with former NBA players turned business leaders, Antonio Davis and Jonathan Bender. Their “Beyond the Game: Building Wealth, Business, and Legacy” session will delve into their journeys from professional basketball to thriving careers in business, sharing invaluable lessons on financial growth, entrepreneurship, and creating a lasting impact.Antonio Davis, a former NBA All-Star and newly named President of The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship as the owner of a trucking and logistics company. Jonathan Bender, known for his career with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, is now a successful entrepreneur and inventor, having developed the JBIT MedPro , a revolutionary medical device that aids in pain relief and rehabilitation.“Our experiences on the court taught us discipline, resilience, and the importance of strategic moves, not just in sports, but in business,” said Davis. “At MED Week, we want to share our journeys and help others find ways to grow their businesses, secure funding, and build lasting legacies.”Bender echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the power of innovation and adaptability. “Entrepreneurship is about solving problems and creating opportunities,” he said. “Whether you’re a startup or scaling an established business, understanding capital, contracts, and connections is key. We’re excited to share our lessons and help others on their journey.”What to Expect at the March 26 In-Person Event 11:00 AM – 1:30 PMItalian Community Center, 631 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI 53202Key Sessions Include:• Access to Capital: How Businesses Can Secure Financial ResourcesSpeakers: Brandon White, Vice President - BMO Harris; Rodney Woods, CEO - Playbook Investors Network• Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub: Exploring Cutting-Edge Tech and BiosciencesSpeakers: Dr. Michael Harrison, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement - Bioforward; Wendy Harris, Regional Innovation Officer - Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub• Wisconsin International Trade: Expanding Business Through Global MarketsSpeakers: Chad Hoffman, International Market Development Director - WI Economic Development Corp.; Bruce Glaub, Principal - Trade Acceptance Group, LTD.; Christopher Wojtowicz, International Trade Consultant - Small Business Development Center• Networking Luncheon & Keynote ConversationFeaturing Antonio Davis and Jonathan Bender in a candid conversation:“Beyond the Game: Building Wealth, Business, and Legacy”Moderated conversation with insights on financial growth, entrepreneurship, and long-term business impact.MED Week 2025 will also include virtual sessions on March 24, 25, and 27, featuring expert-led discussions and industry insights tailored to the needs of minority business owners.Registration is FREE and open to all entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals looking to expand their networks and gain valuable insights. Register today to secure your spot!About the Wisconsin MBDA Business CenterThe Wisconsin MBDA Business Center (WIMBDA), operated by the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council, is dedicated to fostering the growth and success of minority-owned businesses across Wisconsin by providing access to capital, contracts, and key business resources. Funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), WIMBDA serves as a strategic partner for minority entrepreneurs, helping them scale their businesses, navigate procurement opportunities, and build sustainable growth strategies. Through tailored business consulting, industry-specific programming, and direct connections to corporate and government contracting opportunities, WIMBDA plays a critical role in driving economic development and equity in Wisconsin’s business landscape. To learn more, visit www.wimbda.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.