USPA Prepares Security Guard Services in Denver Following Explosion at Assisted Living Facility

USPA has readied emergency fire watch and security services in Denver following an explosion at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus on Wednesday morning

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security has deployed emergency fire watch service in Denver following an explosion at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus on Wednesday morning. The explosion displaced nearly 90 residents and sent eight people to the hospital.

Denver Fire Department officials initially responded to a transformer fire but later discovered a larger explosion inside the building. The cause was traced to construction work that accidentally struck a power line, leading to a transformer fire and subsequent explosion. Emergency responders evacuated all residents, many of whom required additional assistance due to disabilities.

Brian Fitzgibbons, Fire Safety Expert and Director of Fire Watch Operations at USPA, emphasized the importance of fire watch services in such critical situations.

“Our fire watch service in Denver is now active, ensuring safety and compliance with local fire codes. Call (800) 214-1448 for immediate assistance.”

Fire Watch Activation in Compliance with Denver Fire Code

USPA’s deployment aligns with Denver’s Fire Prevention Code, which mandates strict fire safety enforcement following major fire-related incidents.

Under local and state fire regulations, buildings impacted by explosions or fire hazards must undergo continuous monitoring to prevent secondary risks. USPA’s licensed fire watch officers are on-site to support first responders, property managers, and displaced residents by ensuring ongoing fire safety and code compliance.

USPA’s team will remain at the facility to mitigate fire hazards, secure the property, and assist in coordinating safety measures as investigations continue.

Fire Watch and Security Services Available

USPA Nationwide Security urges property managers, assisted living facilities, and businesses in Denver to take proactive fire prevention measures.

“Fire watch is critical after an explosion or fire. If you need fire watch service in Denver, call (800) 214-1448 now for immediate deployment.” – Brian Fitzgibbons

Additionally, USPA is offering security guard services in Denver to assist with access control, property protection, and resident safety.

For security guard services in Denver, call (800) 214-1448 to secure your property today.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a trusted provider of fire watch, security guard, and emergency response services across the U.S. With over 20 years of experience, a 4.9-star Google rating, and an A+ accreditation from the Chamber of Commerce, USPA is the leading expert in fire watch services in Denver and beyond.

For more information or to request emergency fire watch services, contact USPA Nationwide Security at (800) 214-1448 or visit www.uspasecurity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

