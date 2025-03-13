Designed for Visibility, Engineered for Comfort – Introducing the PERIBOARD-317RGB

Introducing the PERIBOARD-317RGB – A brighter, bolder typing experience! Featuring customizable RGB backlighting, large print keys, and a sleek chiclet design for ultimate visibility and comfort. Elevate your workspace today!

DüSSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perixx , a leading provider of innovative computer peripherals, proudly introduces the PERIBOARD-317RGB , the latest evolution in the PERIBOARD-317 series. With customizable RGB backlighting, large print keys, and a refined chiclet design, this keyboard is designed for ultimate visibility, comfort, and style—making typing easier, even in the darkest environments.Designed for Visibility, Engineered for ComfortThe PERIBOARD-317RGB is more than just a keyboard—it’s a carefully designed solution for those who prioritize clarity, efficiency, and style. Whether you're a professional working late hours, a student studying in dim lighting, or someone who values comfortable and effortless typing, this keyboard is built for you.Standout Features of the PERIBOARD-317RGB． Customizable RGB Backlighting – Personalize your keyboard with a vibrant spectrum of colors. Choose from a variety of lighting effects to match your workspace or mood, while the even illumination ensures every key stands out clearly.． Large Print Keys for Effortless Visibility – Featuring bold, high-contrast lettering, the PERIBOARD-317RGB makes it easier to see and type, reducing eye strain and improving accuracy.． Chiclet Key Design for Smooth Typing – The low-profile chiclet keys offer a quiet, responsive, and comfortable typing experience, perfect for both professional and everyday use.． Built for Durability – High-quality membrane switches provide a 5-million key press lifespan, ensuring longevity and reliability.． Plug-and-Play Simplicity – The wired USB connection ensures hassle-free installation, with a 1.6-meter cable providing flexibility for various setups.A Legacy of Continuous ImprovementAt Perixx, we are committed to continuously improving our products to meet the evolving needs of users. The PERIBOARD-317 series has gone through multiple refinements, each version enhancing the usability, comfort, and aesthetics of the keyboard:． The PERIBOARD-317 introduced white LED backlighting, helping users type comfortably in low-light conditions.． The PERIBOARD-317R brought rounded keycaps for a more comfortable typing feel.． Now, the PERIBOARD-317RGB takes it a step further with full RGB backlighting, a large print design, and an improved chiclet key structure, ensuring maximum clarity and comfort.This latest version reflects Perixx’s dedication to creating a more user-friendly and visually accessible keyboard, demonstrating our ongoing efforts to enhance the computing experience for all users.AvailabilityThe PERIBOARD-317RGB is now available for purchase through the Perixx website and authorized retailers. Learn more at: PERIBOARD-317RGB Product Page.About PerixxPerixx is a Germany-based manufacturer of premium computer peripherals, specializing in keyboards, mice, and ergonomic input devices. With a strong focus on innovation, comfort, and accessibility, Perixx continues to create products that improve productivity and enhance user experience worldwide.Media ContactPerixx Computer GmbHEmail: service.us@perixx.comPhone: +49 (0)211 5403 1990Website: www.perixx.com

