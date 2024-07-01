World's First Pattern Printed Trackballs to Celebrate Paris Olympics 2024
Perixx unveils the first pattern printed trackballs, celebrating Paris Olympics 2024 with sports-themed designs and professional-grade accuracy.DüSSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perixx Computer GmbH, a leading innovator in ergonomic input devices, proudly announces the launch of its new Sports Series Replacement Trackballs PERIPRO-303. As the first company to introduce pattern printed trackballs to the market, Perixx combines aesthetic appeal with professional-grade accuracy, captivating sports enthusiasts and trackball users alike.
In celebration of the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, Perixx has designed the inaugural series of pattern printed trackballs in sports themes. The new collection includes football, baseball, tennis ball, and basketball designs, providing a unique and personalized touch to any workspace. This exciting launch marks a significant milestone in the world of ergonomic devices, bringing a fresh and vibrant look to a traditionally functional accessory.
A Milestone in Trackball Innovation
Perixx founder Johan Liang, who has dedicated over two decades to the development of trackballs, has long sought to revolutionize the industry with this breakthrough. The journey began years ago, with multiple visits to Belgium, where the team collaborated with one of the leading trackball printing companies. Through extensive discussions and numerous trials, they achieved a pattern printed trackball that maintains the high accuracy standards for which Perixx is renowned.
"Creating a trackball with a printed pattern without sacrificing precision was a formidable challenge," Liang stated. "We are thrilled to offer our customers a product that combines both style and functionality. This innovation underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in ergonomic design."
Maxens Huang, Perixx's Product Development Director, expressed his gratitude to the dedicated team behind this innovation. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of our colleagues. It’s a remarkable milestone in our company's history, and we are proud to bring this innovative product to market. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Sports Series Trackballs not only look great but also perform at the highest level."
Unmatched Precision and Design
Despite the intricate designs, the Sports Series trackballs deliver professional-level accuracy. The surface particles enhance the precision of optical sensors, ensuring smooth and reliable cursor control. Available in both glossy and matte finishes, these trackballs cater to different user preferences:
Glossy Finish: Soccer, baseball, and basketball designs offer a sleek, smooth operation. The glossy finish provides a seamless experience, ideal for users who prefer minimal resistance while navigating their devices.
Matte Finish: The tennis ball design provides slight resistance for more precise control. This finish is perfect for users who require finer control and prefer a tactile response from their trackball.
The meticulous design process involved in creating these trackballs ensures that they not only meet but exceed user expectations. Each design has been carefully tested to maintain the integrity of the trackball's functionality while adding a layer of visual appeal.
Compatibility and Availability
The 34mm trackballs are compatible with Perixx's PERIMICE-517, PERIMICE-717, PERIMICE-520, PERIMICE-720, and other brands' 34mm trackball mice. Users can easily install these trackballs and adjust their cursor settings for optimal performance. This ensures a smooth transition for users upgrading their current trackballs to the new Sports Series designs.
Product Details:
Product Name: PERIPRO-303
Finishes: Glossy (Baseball, Soccer, Basketball), Matte (Tennis Ball)
Compatible Models: PERIMICE-517, PERIMICE-717, PERIMICE-520, PERIMICE-720, and other 34mm trackball mice.
Size: 34mm
Weight: Approx. 30g
Material: Silicone Resin
Manufacturing Region: Europe
Release Dates and Pricing:
Baseball, Soccer Ball: Available now
Basketball, Tennis Ball: Available from August 2024
Price: €29.99 for a single trackball, €59.99 for a set of 2, €99.99 for a set of 4
The new Sports Series trackballs will be available for purchase on Amazon, Rakuten Ichiba, Yahoo Shopping, and the Perixx official website. Each product comes with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase. Perixx’s commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of these trackballs, from design to production, ensuring that customers receive the best possible product.
About Perixx Computer GmbH
Perixx is a German-based company specializing in innovative computer peripherals, particularly in the ergonomic sector. Founded with a mission to enhance user comfort and productivity, Perixx has consistently delivered high-quality, user-friendly products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a focus on high-quality design and user-friendly functionality, Perixx continues to lead the market with groundbreaking products that enhance the user experience.
