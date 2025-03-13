The American University of Rome Hosts Student-Led Conference on Global Challenges.

AUR's Professor Andrea Dessi opening the conference in Rome The American University of Rome

Students at AUR lead a global conference on governance, technology, and sustainability, tackling key challenges in partnership with LUISS and Hertie School.

ROME, ROME, ITALY, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American University of Rome (AUR) is hosting a three-day international conference titled "Navigating Global (Dis)Order: Governance, Technology, and the Challenge of Sustainability." This student-led initiative, organized by AUR's International Relations and Global Politics (IRGP) Club with support from the IRGP faculty, brings together scholars, practitioners, and students to address pressing global issues.

The conference, running from March 12 to 14, 2025, is a collaborative effort with partner institutions LUISS University and Hertie School, The University of Governance, Berlin. Participants engage in academic presentations, roundtable discussions, and field trips to Rome-based international organizations, fostering a comprehensive understanding of contemporary global complexities.

Key themes include the progress and challenges of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in food security, and multilateral efforts to combat climate change. These discussions are set against the backdrop of a shifting international system marked by emerging multipolarity and evolving alliances.

Keynote speakers include Nathalie Tocci, Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali and Former Special Advisor to the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Tobias Bunde, Professor of International Security at the Hertie School in Berlin and Director of Research and Policy at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), and Rodney M. Hunter, Chargé D’Affaires, U.S. Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome.

This event builds upon AUR's tradition of facilitating critical discourse on global matters. In March 2024, AUR's IRGP Club collaborated with the Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative (HUFPI) to host the summit "Not A Migration Crisis, A Migration Reality," focusing on migration dynamics and policy responses.

Initiating and hosting these conferences underscores the importance of student-led initiatives in addressing global challenges, especially during times of global political tension. By empowering students to lead these discussions, AUR emphasizes the role of emerging scholars in shaping future policies and fostering international cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.