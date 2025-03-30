Helvetic Clinics in Hungary ends 2024 with a record year and expands with four new chairs to meet rising demand

Helvetic Clinics, Best dental clinic in Hungary Dental Clinic Budapest Helvetic Clinics Logo

Helvetic Clinics in Hungary concludes 2024 with a record year and expands with four new chairs to meet growing demand, driven by an influx of Irish patients.

BUDAPET, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budapest, Hungary. Helvetic Clinics, renowned as the "Best Dental Clinic in Hungary and probably in Europe" by many of its patients, is proud to announce a record-breaking year in 2024. The clinic's success has been fueled by a surge in Irish patients seeking high-quality, affordable dental care, and its proactive expansion earlier in the year has proven instrumental in meeting this demand.

Anticipating continued growth, Helvetic Clinics increased its capacity by 30% at the beginning of 2024 with the addition of four new dental chairs. This strategic move, which transformed the clinic's rooftop space into a state-of-the-art treatment area, has allowed Helvetic Clinics to accommodate the growing influx of patients, particularly from Ireland.

"We are delighted to have concluded 2024 with such exceptional results," said Jean-François Empain, Founder. "The increasing number of Irish patients choosing Helvetic Clinics is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class dental care at prices significantly lower than those typically found in Ireland. Our proactive expansion has ensured that we can continue to offer timely and efficient treatment without compromising on the quality and personalized attention our patients deserve."

Unparalleled Patient Trust: Helvetic Clinics Budapest Leads with Exceptional Google Reviews

In addition to its growth and expansion, Helvetic Clinics stands out for its exceptional patient satisfaction, reflected in its impressive online reputation. The clinic boasts a remarkable 4.9-star rating on Google, based on over 2200 reviews – a testament to its commitment to patient care and a significantly higher volume of positive feedback than many other clinics in the region.

"We believe that our strong online reputation speaks volumes about the experience patients have at Helvetic Clinics," added Pierre Chaker, cofounder of the clinic. "We are incredibly proud of our 4.9-star rating and the trust that over 2200 patients have placed in us. This level of positive feedback, far exceeding that of many other dental clinics in Hungary, underscores our dedication to providing exceptional care and building lasting relationships with our patients."

Key Highlights of Helvetic Clinics' Success in 2024:

30% Capacity Increase: The addition of four new dental chairs boosted the clinic's capacity by 30%, enabling it to serve more patients.

Surge in Irish Patients: Helvetic Clinics experienced a substantial increase in the number of patients traveling from Ireland for dental treatment.

Best Dental Clinic' Recognition: Helvetic Clinics continues to be regarded by many as the 'Best Dental Clinic in Hungary and probably in Europe,' a reputation built on its expertise, modern technology, and patient satisfaction. This recognition, notably awarded in 2024 by GCR, is further validated by the clinic's sustained success and patient satisfaction over the past decade

Exceptional Google Reviews: A 4.9-star rating with over 2200 reviews on Google demonstrates unparalleled patient satisfaction and trust.

Focus on Quality and Affordability: Helvetic Clinics remains dedicated to providing high-quality dental care at competitive prices, making it an attractive option for Irish patients seeking cost-effective solutions.

"We understand that dental care is a significant investment, and many Irish patients are seeking alternatives to long waiting lists and high costs at home," added Jean François Empain "At Helvetic Clinics, we offer a solution that combines exceptional dental expertise with affordability, all in the beautiful city of Budapest."

Helvetic Clinics offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including:

Dental Implants

Cosmetic Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

General Dentistry

About Helvetic Clinics

Located at 12 revay ut in Budapest, Helvetic Clinics is the leading dental clinic located in Budapest, Hungary, specializing in providing high-quality dental care to international patients. With a strong focus on patient satisfaction, advanced technology, and affordable prices, Helvetic Clinics has become a preferred destination for dental tourism, particularly for patients from Ireland.

Video review of an Irish patient

