MOSE: Protecting Venice from Floods through Climate Adaptation Technology

Description

This session will highlight the role of advanced engineering and technology in mitigating the effects of climate change, with a focus on the MOSE Project— Venice’s cutting-edge flood protection system.

Keynote speaker Simone Venturini will provide an in-depth presentation of the MOSE Project, detailing its design, functionality, and impact, showcasing how this groundbreaking system is safeguarding Venice against rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The discussion will also explore the potential replicability of MOSE in Asia and the Pacific, where coastal cities face increasing climate risks.

This webinar is jointly organized by ADB, Italian Trade Agency, Embassy of Italy in Manila, and Technital.

Objectives

At the end of the webinar, participants should be able to:

  • explain the MOSE Project’s design, function, and impact on flood mitigation in Venice.
  • assess the feasibility of applying MOSE technology in coastal cities across Asia and the Pacific.
  • engage in discussions on climate-resilient engineering solutions and adaptation strategies.

Target participants

This event is open to ADB staff, ADB consultants, and invited external participants only.

Resource speakers

Simone Venturini, Managing Director, Technital

How to register

Costs

Participation in the webinar is free.

Event organizers / partners

  • Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office, Sector Department 2, ADB
  • Italian Trade Agency
  • Embassy of Italy in Manila
  • Technital

Legal Disclaimer:

