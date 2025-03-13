MOSE: Protecting Venice from Floods through Climate Adaptation Technology
Description
This session will highlight the role of advanced engineering and technology in mitigating the effects of climate change, with a focus on the MOSE Project— Venice’s cutting-edge flood protection system.
Keynote speaker Simone Venturini will provide an in-depth presentation of the MOSE Project, detailing its design, functionality, and impact, showcasing how this groundbreaking system is safeguarding Venice against rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The discussion will also explore the potential replicability of MOSE in Asia and the Pacific, where coastal cities face increasing climate risks.
This webinar is jointly organized by ADB, Italian Trade Agency, Embassy of Italy in Manila, and Technital.
Objectives
At the end of the webinar, participants should be able to:
- explain the MOSE Project’s design, function, and impact on flood mitigation in Venice.
- assess the feasibility of applying MOSE technology in coastal cities across Asia and the Pacific.
- engage in discussions on climate-resilient engineering solutions and adaptation strategies.
Target participants
This event is open to ADB staff, ADB consultants, and invited external participants only.
Resource speakers
Simone Venturini, Managing Director, Technital
How to register
This event is open to ADB staff, ADB consultants, and invited external participants only.
Costs
Participation in the webinar is free.
Event organizers / partners
- Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office, Sector Department 2, ADB
- Italian Trade Agency
- Embassy of Italy in Manila
- Technital
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.